Do companies know who they hire?

It was as if an episode of “Seinfeld” crossed paths with a novel by John le Carré.

Kristin Zawatski, 44, who works in an information technology department with about 70 other people, was helping out with a virtual hiring interview. Ella Zawatski said that she was impressed with the candidate’s acumen regarding the technical skills required for the position. But 15 minutes into the conversation, one of her colleagues muted the video call.

“The person who is answering the questions is not the person who is on camera,” the colleague declared, if Zawatski’s memory is correct. All of his companions exclaimed.

Zawatski’s colleague had recognized the voice emanating from the screen and realized that it was that of an acquaintance who was answering the technical questions while the applicant for the position only moved his lips, something that the candidate’s friend had confessed to him in A text message.

“What did you think would happen when you moved across the country and found you couldn’t do the job?” Zawatski later asked herself.

Authenticity versus image

Job interviews have always required a couple of somewhat incongruous qualities: authenticity and refinement. Interview guides always tell applicants to be on their best behavior. Recruiters encourage applicants to be genuine, even enjoy the process. (“The surprising secret to succeeding in interviews: be yourself”, is often the most talked about advice). It’s a mix of recommendations that can be psychologically draining, leaving hopefuls wondering how they can convey their flawed personality of someone who leaves dirty dishes while also showing off their skills as a math whiz, polyglot, team leader, virtuoso. scheduling or whatever.

“It is very easy for you to present yourself the way you would like to be and not the way you really are”said Robert Feldman, a psychologist at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst campus, and author of “The Liar in Your Life.” He added that people often learn from a very young age the advantages of white lies.

Kids are taught that when Grandma gives them a gift, even if it’s just an absolutely awful sweater, they should act like they got a PlayStation, Feldman explained. As they grow older, the payoff from lying increases, like in a job interview, where money is at stake.

Remote hiring processes have given some job seekers the impression that they can get away with resorting to extreme forms of dishonesty. Virtual interviews allow candidates to ask a friend to give them the answers. Phone calls can create a psychological distance between the interviewer and the interviewee, Feldman said, which may make it easier for people to feel confident about presenting themselves inaccurately. At the same time, people are interviewing far more than ever before, as in the year 2020, about 1 in 5 employees voluntarily changed jobs.

Either way, recruiters already know that there will be a bit of “tweaking” in the hiring process. It’s even something you see in popular culture. “Do you speak Finnish?” Isla Fisher’s character is asked by a friend who is looking at her job skills in “Crazy Shopping”. She replies, “Everyone spices up their résumé a bit.”

Psychologists who study interviews point out that a lot of inauthentic behavior sometimes occurs. According to Joshua Bourdage, an organizational psychologist at the University of Calgary, and Nicolas Roulin, an organizational psychologist at Saint Mary’s University, most job applicants use what’s called “impression management” in the interview process, which which means that they think about how to present the best version of themselves.

Different ways to make up the image

But there are honest, more or less honest, and totally misleading ways of doing it. Artfully ingratiating involves laughing at not-so-funny jokes, and honestly ingratiating involves connecting with the interviewer around real interests you share, like hiking or watching the New York Knicks. Mild image-building means inflating your skills a bit (maybe that hike you went on portrays it as a passion for wilderness survival), while extensive image-building means making up fake achievement stories (you might say that on that excursion you fought with a bear). About two-thirds of job applicants seek to ingratiate themselves artificially, and more than half admit to creating an image to some extent, according to research by Bourdage and Roulin.

How likely people are to resort to these practices depends on how badly they want the job and how easily they think they can get away with it. Research has shown that Americans are more likely to consider using deceptive interview tactics than Western Europeans, and cheating is seen more frequently in parts of the Northeast and California than in other parts of the United States.

Whether employers detect suspicious behavior will depend on their level of desperation. Right now, with a high number of job openings and low unemployment, many companies are scrambling to find talent.

“Now there is a lot of demand for relatively few people,” said Ben Zhao, a University of Chicago computer science professor who studies online markets. He adds that the imbalance in the labor market could drive companies to make risky hiring. “That makes them more susceptible to misrepresentation or fraud.”

More traps than usual

Employers are also facing a time when collective angst is causing all kinds of unusual behavior. This is something that Tamara Sylvestre, 32, said she saw last year when she was working as a recruiter at a Michigan-based staffing firm and interviewed someone for an engineering position. She did a first phone scan with the candidate in which she noticed that she had a high-pitched voice. When she conducted a video follow-up technical interview, the candidate’s voice seemed to have deepened.

Later, Sylvestre asked him why he had changed his tone of voice, and he confessed that he had asked a friend to do the video interview for him.

“What were you going to do if you got the job?” Sylvestre remembers asking the candidate, bewildered. “He told me: ‘He was very nervous. I thought no one would notice.’ The job was 100 percent remote, so he maybe he thought it wouldn’t make a difference.”

Mark Bradbourne, 46, who works as an engineer in Ohio, remembers a trickster who went even further into the hiring process several years ago. Bradbourne asked a new employee during his first week to do a data visualization exercise identical to one he had done in his technical interview. The new employee did not know how to proceed. When Bradbourne reminded the employee that he had already done the same task in his hiring process, the man jumped up and ran out of the room, promptly resigning.

Convince a friend to substitute during a technical selection it is an extreme form of interview fraud. But organizational psychologists point out that interviewers often reward honesty. They identify when people are genuinely talking about aspects of a company that resonate with their interests, Bourdage said.

Interviewers are also becoming more astute at detecting dishonesty. Meta, formerly Facebook, has psychologists among its employees who design probing questions that would be difficult for interviewees to fake. Scott Gregory, CEO of personality testing company Hogan Assessment Systems, encourages employers to ditch the classic interview questions (“What are your greatest strengths?”) in favor of situational and behavior, in which candidates recount their own experiences or explore hypothetical scenarios. Meta’s hiring manager said the company expects candidates to turn on their camera for video interviews, though it can accommodate any circumstances that make it difficult to do so.

However, the less obvious tensions of the interview process remain: In a corporate culture where transparency is a common technical term, how much of your real personality can you reveal before you’re hired? Should you be yourself if your person is not worthy of the job?

“There’s a fine line between being unprofessional, casual, overly familiar and being your authentic self, said Miranda Kalinowski, global head of recruiting at Meta.

