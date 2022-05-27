Do exes Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper work together before ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’?

Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper have worked together on the Guardians of the Galaxy since 2014. Although they are currently dating other people, there was a brief time when the couple dated. The exes worked together before teaming up on Guardians of the Galaxy?

How did Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper meet?

Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana at the premiere of Words in 2012 | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Saldana and Cooper met on the set of Words, which premiered in 2012. Almost immediately they started a fiery romance. At the time, Saldana had just gotten out of an 11-year relationship and called off her engagement to actor Keith Britton.

The actors started dating in late 2011. While things heated up pretty quickly, Saldana and Cooper’s relationship didn’t last long.

The couple dated for a few months before splitting in March 2012. However, according to Hollywood Life, Saldana and Cooper rekindled their flame in September, dating for three months before splitting for good before Christmas. Sources close to the A-listers claimed that they both felt it would be better if they were friends.

However, in a 2014 interview with Marie Claire, Saldana revealed that she’s not one to stay friends with her exes. The Avatar The actor told the publication, “There is a reason they call you an ex. I crossed you off my list. Forward.” Before Cooper and Saldana became romantically involved, they had never worked on any projects together.

Saldana began acting in 1999 when she appeared on Law. In the early 2000s, the actor landed smaller roles in movies, such as center stage, The terminalY Shelter. Saldana gained further recognition after appearing on star trek Y Avatar. Both films became international hits and cemented his name in the industry.

Bradley Cooper began acting well after Saldana, his first role being in humid hot american summer. She also appeared in He’s just not that interested in you Y Wedding Crashers. However, Cooper’s breakthrough came when he appeared on The Hangover trilogy, landing more roles.

Saldana and Cooper signed on for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana, who played Rocket Raccoon and Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, began dating while filming The Words together in 2011. However, they broke up just before New Year’s in 2012. pic.twitter.com/7jiTl6AeSl — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) December 23, 2021

Saldana and Cooper couldn’t help but run into each other in the small town of Hollywood. The exes got a piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe pie when they landed roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise shortly after their separation.

Saldana played the alien warrior Gamora; Cooper lent her voice to the character of Rocket, a genetically modified raccoon. The pair reprized their respective roles for the sequel, released in 2017. They are expected to work together once more on the third installment in the franchise, which is scheduled for release in 2023.

The two may not be friends, but Saldana thinks highly of Bradley’s professionalism. In 2012, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “Bradley is a very dedicated and outspoken professional.” He also appreciated Cooper’s balance as an actor.

Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper’s Relationship Story After Each Other

After breaking up with Cooper, Saldana found true love with artist Marco Perego. The couple secretly married in 2013. They welcomed twins in 2014 and a third child, born in 2017.

Cooper moved on with actress Suki Waterhouse. The two dated in 2013, but split two years later. He was then in a relationship with supermodel Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2019. Cooper and Shayk are parents to Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, her daughter born in 2017.

The actor was also linked to his A star has been born co-star Lady Gaga, but both denied the rumours. Some gossip circulated about her off-screen relationship with her American Hustle co-star Jennifer Lawrence, but they also quickly shut down the rumors.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper embraced sobriety because he thought it would ‘sabotage’ his life