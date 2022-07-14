Do “Fan Castings” Affect Decisions at Marvel?

Legendary Marvel Casting Director Sarah Finn Discussed How Fan Theories Impact The Creative Processes In The MCU

One of the great surprises Multiverse of Madness was to see John Krasinski as Reed Richards in exactly the same style as fans on the internet had envisioned it. And every day, we see how heated debates take place about whether major players Daniel Radcliffe, Ryan Gosling or Emma Watson they could appear in some way in the MCU.

In addition, with each new clue that the franchise leaves us and the new promises of characters and stories that are coming, it is normal for the forums to be filled with speculations and wishes about which artists could successfully bring those roles to the big screen. Although in reality the Marvel casting process is one of the details more careful of all As each artist that comes to the franchise has a very specific role and style to fulfill in the medium or long term, it is very important that the interpreter is the right one for the character.

And for a decade the monumental job of finding the perfect artists has fallen to Sarah Finn, the casting director who opted for Chris Evans, Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. and that he has chosen the cast of all marvel tapes except for The incredible Hulk. So it can be said that she is one of the most important architects of the success of the MCU, along with Kevin Feig.

And now, Finn has opened up in an interview to discuss how the expectations of the fans affect the creative decisions they take behind the scenes.

Too much pressure?

Sarah Finn said in an interview on This Week in Marvel Podcast that the expectations of the fans affect “in that we really want things to work. Make it fun. That everyone likes it. So I think that adds a sense of pressure and responsibility and passion.”

Finn said that sometimes it is funny to see the conversations on the internet and how it is discussed which artist would be ideal for which role. However, she continues engaged to make the best decisions for the story they want to tell, and assured that if it doesn’t make sense or if the direction the MCU is going doesn’t allow it, then she and her team prefer to just don’t talk about the process and give it freedom to interpreters.

“People don’t know that sometimes we go in a different direction and their [castings] they are not relevant. But we can’t talk about that or the process. So we hope to create a blank canvas where artists can explore their instincts and do the best they can without outside pressure or expectations.” Sarah Finn- This Week in Marvel Podcast

Confirm an old rumour!

Marvel is known for keeping in complete secrecy all the details of its history and how its different phases are interconnected, since it is something that only Kevin Feig knows completely. Even artists like Michael Waldron, Taika Waititi and Sam Raimi They have said that they are not told anything about future projects, but only receive specific guides and themes that they may or may not use in their productions.

The casting process is no different, and it has long been rumored that artists don’t know What roles do they audition for when they try to get into the MCU, which Finn just confirmed in the same interview:

“Yes! I’m sorry, but there are many times when people do not know what role or what project they are auditioning for, and that is because of the secrecy of the projects, which is there to protect. It protects the artists, the directors, the projects themselves.” Sarah Finn- This Week in Marvel Podcast

For Finn, the secrecy around Marvel Studios stories relieves some of the stress and pressure from fans on creative teams. But as we have seen with cases like No Way Home and Eternals, It seems that keeping Marvel’s secrets is becoming a chore. much more complicated than it seemed.