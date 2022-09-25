Do future doctors have doubts when they choose Medicine?

Medicine students.

showat least sometimes, about their ability and. This is demonstrated by the 2022 Medscape Medical Student Lifestyle Report, conducted with a total offrom the United States.

4 percent of students has doubts “constantly” about their choice to be a doctor, 15 percent express concerns “frequently” and 44 percent do so “sometimes”. For their part, 27 percent of the students surveyed report that they “rarely” have doubts and 10 percent ensures that “he has never had uncertainty about your decision.

By sexes, women (67 percent) are more likely than men (59 percent) to express doubts or concerns. By courses, they are third year students those who express more doubtseven higher than sophomores (and fourth-year students as well), with 23 percent indicating that they frequently or constantly have doubts about choosing to study medicine.

Why do students have doubts?

The Medscape report reflects evidence from a medical career, a path that is not always easy. The students express that the road can be plagued with obstacles and the covid-19 pandemic may have further complicated the situation. The students, surveyed between April 7 and May 22, 2022, also address issues such as medical debt, burnout, unwanted advances, and bias.

“Every day I learn words that I have never heard before and completely new categories of diseases and drugs that have never crossed my mind, which Makes me wonder if I’ll ever learn it all what I need to be a good doctor,” says Tyler LeComerjunior and class president at Harvard Medical School.

“I may feel silly often during my training, but I think this feeling is part of what pushes me to keep trying“, Add.

Has covid influenced your choice?

During the pandemic, 53 percent of students reported in 2020 that they Covid-19 had reinforced strongly the determination of become a doctor. However, in this latest report this same percentage has dropped to 40 percent.

Women, at 42 percent, are more likely to say that the pandemic has bolstered or strongly bolstered their resolve than men (36 percent). On the other hand, freshmen (51 percent) are more likely to say that the pandemic has bolstered or strongly bolstered their resolve than their juniors (37 percent) and seniors (36 percent) peers. Lastly, around a third of those surveyed have said that covid has influenced their choice of specialty.