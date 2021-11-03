Tech

Do Halo Infinite and its campaign disappoint Digital Foundry? The improvements do not impress • Eurogamer.it

Kim Lee14 hours ago
The improvements to the Halo Infinite campaign do not satisfy the UK editorial team.

Digital Foundry released a new video in which the experts Richard Leadbetter, Tom Morgan And Alex Battaglia discuss improvements made to the Halo Infinite.

In reality, Digital Foundry was not impressed with the improvements it introduced. Tom Morgan said there are certainly some improvements compared to what we saw previously, but they are not drastic changes. Morgan also claims that the campaign looks like an “expansion” of multiplayer from a technical and map design point of view.

Alex Battaglia, who had previously talked about the Infinite campaign, said what was recently shown by 343 Industries it looks even worse than last year’s old demo. According to Battaglia, Infinite’s gameplay looks great, but the promised visual improvements have not yet been seen. He concludes by stating that the technology used for multiplayer works differently for the campaign.

Richard Leadbetter agrees with Battaglia regarding the lack of visual enhancements, as the demo dedicated to the Infinite graphics engine, presented years ago, promised better graphics. According to Leadbetter, there is some improvement from the lighting standpoint, but, like colleague Battaglia, he is concerned about the game’s open world structure, which could turn Halo into a title with various activities but with a “boring” path. . “Basically it doesn’t look like Halo“says Battaglia.

Tom Morgan concludes by saying that he does not find anything interesting on a narrative level.

343 Industries continued to work on Infinite after last year’s criticism but, apparently, the work done on the campaign did not satisfy the experts at Digital Foundry.

Halo Infinite will be released on December 8 on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.

Source: Digital Foundry.

