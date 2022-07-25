Do I have to pay taxes to the SAT if I won the Melate or the lottery?

A dream that many if not almost all have is to win the jackpot, either from the national lottery or from one of the draws that they have available, but before proclaiming yourself a millionaire from the rooftops and spending your prize on purchases, trips and cars , you should know about your fiscal responsibilities with the Tax Administration Services (SAT).

If you won a draw for Melate, Revancha and Revanchita, you must take into account the taxes that you must pay in the Treasury, and if it is something that you have to declare before the SAT. Here we tell you the amount that you will give to the Treasury before spending your prize.

Do I have to pay taxes when I win the Melate giveaway?

If you won the draw for Melate, Revancha or Recanchita, before spending your money on cars, clothes or trips you must take into account your tax obligations, because according to article 138 of the Federal Tax Code, when you collect you must pay the SAT 1% on the prize value, this nationwide, as long as the local payment does not exceed 6%. This depends on the state where you reside.

An example with the last accumulated bag of the draw on July 22 with around $379 million pesos, if you won the prize you would have to give the SAT $26 million pesos as tax payments at the federal and local levels.

Do I need to include my prize on my tax return?

Apart from the tax that you must pay at the time of collecting your prize, when making your annual declaration, as an extra income, this as part of the Income Tax Law (LISR), in article 90. If your prizes do not exceed the $600 thousand pesos between them, you will have to pay again because there was already a discount when collecting your money.

In the event that the prize is greater than $600,000 pesos, it is better to seek advice from an accountant so that your annual statement has all the corresponding data and not get into trouble with the SAT.

