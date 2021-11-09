“Do I have to sell 10% of my Tesla shares?” And the followers respond positively- Corriere.it

The billionaire, founder of Tesla, ready to sell 10% of his share capital, after the result of the survey published on the well-known social network

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.

The question was simple: There’s been a lot of talk lately about unrealized gains as a means of tax avoidance, so I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla stock. Are you in favor? The question was answered by over 3 million users: 57.9% voted s, thus overcoming the negative opinion of the remaining 42.1% of voters.

Even before the closing of the voting, which took place on the afternoon of Sunday 7, the same Musk – always on Twitter – had warned the followers that he would respect their choice, in any case.

Musk – whose life we ​​have covered in 19 key dates here – has accustomed everyone to original decisions and ideas, but this time the Twitter survey found must be considered in a broader context.

In fact, in the United States an Oregon Senator, Ron Wyden, proposed a bill to tax unrealized gains on publicly traded assets.

An initiative of this type, therefore, would particularly affect the richest Americans, such as Elon Musk who – not surprisingly – in his Twitter poll explicitly talked about this tax issue.

As reported by The Verge, Musk had not spared some criticism regarding the bill.

This initiative, in fact, would involve the payment of taxes in the event that one’s shares increase in value: therefore, it would not be necessary to sell its share capital.

And this is precisely the key point, because – as revealed in another tweet – Musk said he does not collect a salary or bonus of any kind. I only have stocks, so the only way to pay taxes individually is to sell stocks.

A statement that did not go unnoticed by the journalist of ProPublica (the site that dedicated a long and very detailed investigation to the tricks used by rich Americans to pay less taxes) Jesse Eisenger: Thanks for confirming our story: taxes for the rich are essentially voluntary.