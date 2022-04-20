Do I have to take the covid-19 test to travel?

With the announcement that the federal government will no longer be able to require masks inside planessome people wonder if this extends to the covid-19 test requirement before traveling.

Here are some questions and answers for travelers.

As of January 26, travelers 2 years of age and older must present a negative covid-19 test before traveling or proof that they have recovered from the disease, according to the State Department and the Centers for Control. Disease Prevention (CDC).

If you want to know more details visit this link from the CDC.

American Airlines clarified that the use of optional masks only applies to domestic travel and employees in the United States, according to a statement.

“Please note that masks may still be required based on local ordinances, or when traveling to or from certain international locations based on country requirements,” the press release stated.

Other international airlines such as Aeroméxico or LATAM, for now, have not made any announcements about changes to their guidelines for the use of masks

Each country has its own rules. Most are asking for proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test.

To travel to Mexico, a negative covid-19 test or quarantine is not required. Most lodging places will have you fill out a health questionnaire, reports CNN.

Do I need to present proof of vaccination to enter the United States?

Those who travel from Mexico to the United States by air must still have a complete vaccination schedule (two doses) and must present the vaccination certificate against covid-19, according to CDC guidelinesupdated April 14, 2022. You must also submit a negative covid-19 test result one day before travel.