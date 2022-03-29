Do infections rise after the end of the mask mandate in schools? – NBC San Diego (20)

SAN DIEGO – California lifted its mask mandate for schools on March 12, leaving the decision of whether or not to wear a mask to each district.

Carlsbad Unified School District is one of the districts in San Diego County that allows students and staff to make their own individual decisions.

How is it two weeks later?

“I’m taking precautions, washing my hands … to ensure safety without a mask,” said Krish Reddi, an eighth-grader at Calavera Hills High School in Carlsbad.

He is among the approximately 80% of students and staff who choose not to wear a mask.

While Lucas Hensen has been keeping his mask on, despite the election.

“I don’t want to get sick, I don’t want to make anybody sick,” Hensen said.

He explained that his decision has a lot to do with baseball. He doesn’t want to miss any games because of COVID-19, nor does he want a teammate to leave.

“When you have one person, that can make or break a team,” Hensen said.

According to the latest numbers from the district, the week before the state lifted the mask mandate, there were 19 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff.

The first week they were given a choice, there were 22 cases. The second week it was 38.

The district noted that the cases are in a district of 11,000 students and 1,000 staff.

The students said that it is much better now than in the days of Omicron.

“When that first started showing up, a lot of kids were missing, maybe six or seven, maybe eight,” Fynn McConnell said. “Now, since then, it’s two or three in a class.”

The students are aware of the potential of a new variant and say they will be ready to adapt if necessary.

“This has been a bit of a change for me,” Reddi said, referring to being unmasked. “If there is a new variant, I know we all want to be sure.”

Principal Michael Ecker said, “We will continue to be transparent with our community, student body and staff so that as cases occur, people can continue to make their own decisions.”

San Diego Unified will give its students and staff the option to wear face coverings beginning April 4, after spring break.