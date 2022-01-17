Do-it-yourself buffer for the beginning and end of the quarantine for those with the third dose: all the news

The councilor for health of the Emilia Romagna region Raffaele Donini undergoes the rapid swab live on TV to explain the new “self-test” procedure (quick do-it-yourself swab at home) which will be effective from Wednesday 19 January and will involve all citizens who have carried out the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine . There is talk of two million people. “We want to simplify the bureaucratic procedures, explains Donini during the press conference on January 17th. The aim is to reduce viral circulation.

UPLOAD TO ELECTRONIC FILE – For people who have performed the rapid nasal antigen test at home on their own, in the event of a positive result, there will be the possibility to record the results of the self-test on their health file, immediately starting the isolation period. The result will be uploaded by entering the test data and the photo with the result. In this case, one of the rapid tests valid in the pharmacy can be used.

WHO CAN DO IT – People who have already received the third vaccination dose will be able to carry out the Covid self-test – that is, run a swab at home, on their own, reading the result.

END OF INSULATION – Always with the self-test, after seven days, which must be counted starting from the day following the positive data, it will be possible to carry out an additional swab by yourself to verify, and certify if this will be the result, the negativity to the virus, by loading the I always check my electronic health record, thus obtaining the end of isolation certification within 24 hours.

“In any case, we stress the need in the event of a positive outcome – and especially in the presence of symptoms, even mild ones – to always consult your general practitioner or continuity of care doctor (emergency medical service) – explains Donini.

“We strongly believe in the need to invest in the alliance between citizens and public health to reduce viral circulation by promptly recognizing positivity – he comments Raffaele Donini- In this way we expand the possibility of testing the population, trusting in the sense of responsibility of citizens who, aware of their state, will put themselves in a condition of isolation so as not to infect others. With this project, we count on freeing up energy for the public health departments which, by carrying out fewer swabs, will be able to intensify their vaccination efforts ”.

HOW DOES IT WORK – The procedure is very simple: the asymptomatic person who has already received the booster dose and who needs to take a swab, because he fears he has come into contact with a positive, can undergo the self-test alone, in his own home. You can use one of the rapid self-test antigen tests available in pharmacies, supermarkets and local stores. The tests, to be valid for self-certification, must bear the CE mark followed by a 4-digit code that certifies that that test is valid for use at home, without assistance from a healthcare professional. And the product must have instructions on how to use and interpret the test also in Italian, to ensure that it is valid in our territory.

The list of tests that can be used for the result to be validated, continuously updated, is available at this address: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/tamponi-autotesting. If the swab is successful, the person can register it on the electronic health record and thus start the period of isolation.

In particular, it will be necessary to indicate on the Electronic Health Record – in addition to your contacts – the result of the test, the date and time of execution, the test used by searching for the barcode number shown on the test package, the lot and its expiration date. At that point it will be necessary to upload on the site the photo in which the commercial name of the test used and the bar code shown on the package, and the test result are evident. The person who initiated the procedure, after having sent the test result, will receive the document of initiation of fiduciary isolation from the Ausl within 24 hours. From this moment, the count starts which – according to ministerial indications – lasts 7 days for those who have received the booster dose.

After this period, the citizen can repeat the self-test and record the negative result on the Electronic Health Record (if so). He will also have to sign a self-declaration of the absence of symptoms attributable to the acute phase of the disease (fever, cough, rhinitis, cold) for at least 3 days before taking the test. If the test is still positive, it will be possible to carry out further tests, again in self-administration, in the following days and to transmit the result as soon as a negative result is obtained.

The isolation, in the absence of symptoms, is in any case interrupted by the Ausl 21 ^ day from the execution of the first positive test, without the need to resort to further tests. From the afternoon a video tutorial will also be available on the Youtube channel of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

AFTER THE EXPERIMENTATION – After an initial experimentation, during which random checks will be carried out to verify the coincidence of the rapid test result with the molecular one, the objective of the Region is to take a further step forward, in agreement with the Ministry of Health: that is, to extend this modality also to those who have taken the second dose for less than four months.