Do-it-yourself tampons, when and how to use them

A 2022 that began with the spread of the pandemic with the Omicron variant and which required a massive amount of tests to cope with the infections and the tracking process. And that’s how i DIY tampons they began to spread rapidly and to take on ever greater importance. Using them is very simple but it is necessary to know some information which cannot be ignored.

What are do-it-yourself tampons

These are certified antigenic tests, which can be purchased in pharmacies and large retailers, as well as online. The kit inside the box provided at the time of purchase contains a sterile nasal swab, a test strip and a container with the extraction buffer solution. There are also caps for dispensing.

The DIY swab, which is a full-fledged quick swab, detects the antigens, identified as some protein components of the virus. On the other hand, it is not able to detect the genetic material, that is the RNA of the virus, for which it is necessary to undergo the molecular buffer, to be carried out only and exclusively at a health facility. The sensitivity of the rapid swab is therefore lower than that of the molecular, which is instead capable of intercepting a very low viral load.

How to use them

Despite the simplicity of use, however, proper attention must be paid. First of all, it is essential not to touch the tip with your hands, in order not to damage it sterility. Then tilt your head and insert the swab deeply until resistance is felt. Rotate 4 or 5 times, then repeat the operation in the other nostril.

Insert the swab into the tube containing the extraction solution and press on the sides, rotating the stick for at least ten times. Hold the tube while withdrawing the swab, then press down on dispensing cap. Place the test on a horizontal plane and drop the solution on the part marked with a circle. Drop 4 drops of solution and wait 15 minutes.

If the test was performed correctly, a line appears in the control space C. At this point, you can wait for the outcome. If another line is added to this line in the T space (even if faded) then it means that the test has detected traces of Covid and the result is positive. If this line is absent, then the result is to be considered negative.

When using

The do-it-yourself test is useful in case of flu symptoms, to understand if you are positive for Covid. It represents a first warning and it is still necessary to contact the doctor of general medicine who will prescribe the molecular swab to cross-reference the results or in any case to explain what to do. In some regions, such as Emilia-Romagna, it is valid for the start of quarantine, but only for vaccinated people who have completed their cycle with the third booster. For this purpose, a special section has been built on the Electronic Health Record, in which to insert the result of the do-it-yourself swab for the beginning and the end of the isolation, although not earlier than 7 days from the first positive result. In this case, the antigenic swab it is valid as the only valid outcome to quarantine and to determine recovery from the Coronavirus infection.