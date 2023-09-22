Do Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s Boyfriends Prove They’re Totally Different Types?

highlight Kendall Jenner is dating Bad Bunny, while Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner look serious, while Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are keeping things casual.

The Jenner sisters are happy in their relationships despite their separation.





Kendall Jenner And kylie jenner The two are believed to be in a relatively new relationship. The sisters have many similarities and interests, but some fans may wonder if the one thing that’s completely different is their taste in men — at least, as far as their current partners are concerned .

Kendall has been linked to one of music The industry’s hottest new talent, Puerto Rican rapper bad bunnyWhereas Kylie has been seen getting cozy with the actor Timothée Chalamet. Both men are exceptionally talented and have proven successful in their chosen fields, but there are some differences between them and their relationships with each Jenner sister. There are a lot of similarities too!





How are Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet different?

Timothée Chalamet is 27 years old and already an accomplished actor. But, keeping his career aside, he is believed to have dated many famous women including Lily-Rose Depp and Lourdes Lyon.

Chalamet appears to have no problem with public affection and has been seen being very affectionate with many of his colleagues. But there’s one line he won’t cross, and that’s talking to the press about his romance – at least, when it comes to mentioning them by name.

Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is 29 years old. So, both the individuals are similar in age, but do the similarities end there? Like Chalamet, he is not one to discuss his relationships and prefers to keep his personal life to himself. This is why there are still many question marks over his romance with Kendall Jenner.

Before Jenner, he was dating Gabriella Berlingeri from 2017 to 2022 and the two managed to keep their romance private. People Magazine says this includes waiting three years before making her red carpet-debut (it’s a thing in the world of celeb dating).

To summarize, while every person is different in appearance and personality, they have some similarities. Both are successful and driven, preferring to keep their romance out of the spotlight… and dating a Jenner sister. But one may be a little more ready for marriage than the other.

What has been said about Kendall Jenner’s relationship with Bad Bunny?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship is relatively new, and the rumored couple was first linked in early 2023. In February 2023, a source shared with People magazine that they were “hanging out.”

“Kendall has recently started hanging out with him,” he said. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He’s different from guys she’s dated before. He’s very attractive.”

As the relationship progressed, more details were shared about Jenner and Bad Bunny. In July, they traveled to Gozer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho, and a spectator commented on their time spent together. “They definitely seem to be in love and very serious,” the source tells People. “They’re really friendly. Kendall is so low-key that a lot of the guests didn’t even know who she was.”

A source shared even more details, saying, “They’re so sweet together. Kendall is happy. He’s a fun guy. Very gentle and charming. She likes his attitude. He’s very cool.” It was also reported that they were spending a lot of time together.

The source continued, “He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with her friends. It’s become a relationship now. Kendall isn’t seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been spotted on several dates, including another memorable outing when they attended a Drake concert together. So, could this be the end of the game? Maybe, but it doesn’t include marriage and children.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2023, Bad Bunny was asked about “traditional milestones” and said “no” about the possibility of children and marriage in the near future. However, he shared his mother’s wishes. The rapper said she “wants her wedding to be in a church.”

What has been said about Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet?

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are one of the most interesting celebrity couples to emerge in recent years. The new couple is believed to have met in January 2023 and romance rumors began around April.

In April 2023, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the relationship. “They’re keeping things casual right now. It’s nothing serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothy and seeing where it goes,” the source said. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels so different than her previous relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

Despite their fame, both Jenner and Chalamet have attempted to keep their relationship as private as possible (well, despite very obvious displays of public affection). This means that they have not spoken to the media about their pairing. In the months that followed, they were seen becoming very comfortable and did not tone down their affection for each other in public. This includes a kiss at a Beyoncé concert and the US Open.

If reports are to be believed, Kylie is really very happy. According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, she “felt comfortable going out with Timothy because she is confident and secure in their relationship. The source further added that she “feels like she can be herself with him. “

“Timothy is also a family man and they’re very close about it,” the source says. “Kylie’s friends and family think Timothy is great and love to see him happy.”