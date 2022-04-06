Do LeBron and Curry think so? The trade for the Lakers to leave Anthony Davis for 3 Warriors players

NBA fans proposed a trade to get the Los Angeles Lakers out of Anthony Davis for 3 Golden State Warriors players. Do LeBron James and Stephen Curry think so?

There are no better experts than NBA that the fans who night after night watch the best basketball games in the world. The bad season 2021-22 of Los Angeles Lakers became the subject of debate and as a solution came an exchange that would make everyone think Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

Anthony Davis arrived with great fanfare at the Lakers in the 2019-20 season and after winning the 2020 NBA title, the decline of ‘The eyebrow’. The injuries began to be more and more recurrent and due to his durability he was chosen as one of the members of the exchange that would make LeBron and Curry think.

While in the Los Angeles Lakers there is not a single moment of peace after the poor level in the 2021-22 NBA season, in the Golden State Warriors there is excitement and hope because they will be in the Playoffs with the Big-3 of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

On the eve of thinking about the future of the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins It would be the name pointed out because with one more year of the contract, he would be looking for a millionaire extension that would leave Golden State without space to renew players like Jordan Poole. The other great member of the bomb exchange with the Lakers emerges.

The trade for the Lakers to leave Davis for 3 Warriors players

The user NBA fan GameHHH published on the Reddit website the exchange that revolutionized the world of the NBA because Anthony Davis would play with Stephen Curry and LeBron James would receive Andrew Wiggins and two other players in the Los Angeles Lakers.