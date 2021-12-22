Do Marvel Studios already know which version will debut in the MCU?

Apparently i Marvel Studios they already know which version of Ghost Rider will appear in future projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least based on information in the possession of well-known insider Charles Murphy.

The leader of the Murphy’s Multiverse portal, usually a very reliable source for everything related to Marvel productions, discussed the matter on Twitter by replying to one of his followers after anticipating when the release date of Moon Knight will be revealed. As you know There are several versions of Ghost Rider in the world of Marvel Comics – Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes – but according to Murphy’s sources, Marvel Studios have already chosen who will be the protagonist of the mysterious MCU project in the works. “Yes, I learned which version of Ghost Rider they chose“, Charles Murphy replied to a specific question.”But at the moment they prefer not to reveal anything because I think I have a good source and I don’t want to burn it. “

In the past fans have known different versions of Ghost Rider between the big and the small screen. The most famous is certainly that of 2007 interpreted by Nicolas Cage, who played biker Johnny Blaze for two films, with the sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance released in 2012. Ghost Rider then debuted on the small screen in season 4 of Agents of SHIELD, where it has been portrayed by Gabriel Luna (as Robbie Reyes).

Whereas Marvel Comics has already declared 2022 as “The year of revenge” for celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ghost Rider, it is very likely that very soon there will be news from Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige’s production house is already working on other horror-themed characters, such as Blade, Moon Knight and the new protagonist Werewolf By Night, which will have a Halloween special on Disney + (according to sources, this could be the first Marvel Studios TV movie exclusive to the streaming service).

