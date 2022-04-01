Do NatGeo, Disney XD and FX say goodbye to TV in Latin America? • ENTER.CO

Rumors that channels like Disney XD, Nat Geo, NatGeo Wild, NatGeo Kids, FX, Movies, and Star Life will stop broadcasting at 00:00 on April 1 throughout Latin America are not new. Although some media have replicated the information today, the truth is that the announcement has been made for a few months accompanied by citations to media such as Xataca and even to the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Chapek.

However, according to the SECNewgate communications area, those who work directly with Disney Latin America, commented today to ENTER.CO, that the decision to take the previous Latin American channels off the air when the new quarter of 2022 begins, has not yet been confirmed. company official. For this reason, it only remains to wait for the dawn of April to verify it.

The removal of these channels from pay television would respond to an apparent Disney strategy to get the Latin American public to subscribe to the Star Plus and Disney Plus platforms to continue consuming the productions that are normally found on televised channels. In addition to this, at the time, Xataka, the aforementioned medium, also announced that Star Life would be preparing a ‘rebranding’ for the same date.

The Disney+ streaming service arrived in Latin America on November 12, 2019 and since then it has managed to gain a large number of subscribers. The most recent numbers provided by the company, maintain that until the last quarter of 2021, the platform already had 129.8 million customers worldwide, surpassing Netflix in terms of the number of new subscribers in the year (23.2 million total).

