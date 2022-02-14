Do not drink this oil. What happens to the heart, arteries, blood sugar and cholesterol?

According to the law, you must be very careful about consuming palm oil. It contains high amounts of saturated fatty acids which are dangerous for arterial and heart health.

Why is it not recommended to drink palm oil?

Contains a lot of saturated fat. It is an oil often used industrially for frying and at a cosmetic level for the preparation of creams, soaps and cleaning products intended for personal care. Its high content of saturated substances makes it semi-solid at room temperature. If consumed every day it damages the arteries. It increases cardiovascular risk factors. It has been established that the main acids that raise cholesterol are myristic and palmitic.

What are the side effects of taking oil?

Healthy olive oil has no side consequences and contraindications. It is important to consume the high quality one, stored in the most suitable way, avoiding it becoming rancid. It is particularly caloric and must therefore be dosed within a healthy food plan.

What oil is contained in Nutella?

On the official website it says that the ingredient that guarantees the creaminess, spreadability and distinctive stability of the Nutella® recipe is palm oil. It is semi-solid at room temperature and has greater stability than other oils, also thanks to the manufacturing process to which we subject it. Ferrero is committed to ensuring the sustainability of its supply chain and to promoting and guiding the transformation of the sector. In 2013 it also adopted the “Ferrero Palm Oil Charter”.

How much oil to drink per day?

To enjoy all the benefits you need about 40 grams, the equivalent of 3 or 4 tablespoons, to be obviously combined with a healthy lifestyle. EVO oil is the best food fat for nutritional values ​​and contains 9 kcal per gram. This is why it is very caloric. It should be remembered that good oil is not a drug. Excessive consumption does not lower cholesterol but, on the contrary, raises it. Consumption can be considered excessive if it exceeds 100 grams per day.

What are the benefits of good oil?

If drunk in the morning before breakfast, it is very good for the digestive system, heart, liver, bones. It also has an anti-tumor effect. Drunk on an empty stomach, it promotes the proper functioning of the digestive system. Contains polyphenols, natural antioxidants, which protect the integrity of cell membranes, defending them from the attack of many types of tumors. It can dissolve kidney stones, soothe the effects of stomach inflammation, keep the liver healthy, stimulate the gallbladder. Helps the body, mint and skin.