Do not fall in the trap! They pretend to be DIGI to raise your prices

As Digi assures, the MVNO that uses Movistar’s coverage to offer its services does not bother its clients with calls of this type. What is clear is that someone wants to force Digi customers to unsubscribe and cancel the services they have contracted. As they have already stated on different occasions, the price that their clients see when they contract a rate is the amount that will arrive on their bill each month, without surprises. They state that their prices are “final, tax included and forever.”

Calls impersonating Digi’s identity

As the company itself states, some of its clients have contacted them to inform them that they have received calls posing as the operator. The caller informs the customer that there is changes in conditions of their contract or warns them of price increases of the contracted products. Once the call ends and after a few minutes, a commercial from another operator contacts said client to make an offer and cause him to want to change companies.

A style with which Digi says he does not feel identified. The OMV does not call its clients for this type of thing, nor does it raise the price of the products or make offers, since they always make their best possible proposal public. They remember how they have acted in their last improvement that has left the market for low cost operators automatically uploading the gigabytes of all mobile phone products without raising the price. Action that the competition has already begun to face. The last to react has been the MasMóvil Group through its ethnic MVNO, Lycamobile, imitating Digi’s proposal.