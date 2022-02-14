do not fly to the Black Sea

Armies grow stronger, diplomacy hobbles, fear grows. After the stalemate in negotiations at the highest levels, with the conversation between Joe Biden And Vladimir Putin which led only to the generic promise to continue with the dialogue, theUkraine prepares for war. In the last few hours, a supply of the Stinger anti-aircraft missile system has landed from Lithuania, while another 180 tons of ammunition have been transferred by the United States, for a total of about 1,500 since the start of the crisis.

But in the meantime, another war has already begun. The weapons do not fire but they still sow panic, they sabotage without the need to invade, because in the ether the red lines are not seen: it is the hybrid war in Moscow, made up of economic pressure, cyberattacks and the tactics of false bomb alarms, carried out to wear out the nerves of the country. The Russian goal, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cites sources from Kiev, would be to progressively weaken the country, causing discontent and protests similar to those fomented in the east of the country in 2014 to justify an intervention. In January alone, the Ukrainian police received almost a thousand anonymous messages, mostly via email, with false alarms on bombs placed in about 10,000 places, from schools to essential infrastructures: every time, it is a daily life that breaks, mortgaging the lives of citizens common.

Squeezed between fear and desire to move forward, Kiev nevertheless tries to throw water on the fire, criticizing the “panic” created among the population and in the markets by the decisions of many Western allies to recall their citizens and the non-essential personnel of the embassies: a move defended by Blinken, who called it “the most prudent thing to do”. For its part, Russia also said it was “worried” about the OSCE’s decision to transfer part of its personnel from Ukraine. As with hybrid warfare, there is another front of daily life already in crisis, that of air traffic. Although the Dutch flag carrier KLM has already stopped flights and Ukrainian skies are effectively shunned by many carriers, with insurance companies slipping away and a flight from Portugal to Kiev by the local company SkyUp was forced to land in Moldova on Saturday for decision of the company that operated it, Kiev insists on not wanting to close its skies. “It makes no sense and would look a lot like self-isolation,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian presidency. The government is committed to “preventing risks for airlines”, but at the same time advises against flying over the Black Sea from Monday to Saturday, in conjunction with the Russian maxi-naval exercise.

Hand in hand with diplomatic failures, the fear of an armed invasion is growing even among the most prudent chancellors so far. Starting with Berlin, which on the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visits to Kiev and Moscow raises the tone and speaks of a “critical” situation, threatening “immediate” sanctions. A position also reaffirmed by Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the day of his re-election as president. «I appeal to President Putin: let him untie the noose around Ukraine’s neck. May he join us on the road to the preservation of peace in Europe. And don’t underestimate the strength of democracy, ”the German head of state warned in his inauguration speech. “No one should be surprised if Russia creates an accident to justify the military action it had always planned,” reiterated US Secretary of State Blinken, once again sounding the alarm on the “false pretext” to invade Ukraine.

Coordination with the allies of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains constant. After an interview in the late morning with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, who reiterated the solidarity of the 27, a new briefing with Biden arrived, who updated him after the phone call with Putin. The White House reiterated that in the event of Russian aggression the response will come “quickly and decisively”, explaining that the two leaders agreed “on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and dissuasion”. The climate in the chancelleries remains, however, from the eve of war. From the juxtaposition of the British Defense Minister between negotiations with Putin and the Munich Conference, which in 1938 marked the diplomatic surrender to the Nazi regime of Adolf Hitler, to Poland announcing preparations for a wave of refugees in the event of a conflict through the border with Ukraine, the allies try this time not to be caught off guard by Moscow’s moves. Which, for the moment, is limited to observing the chaos.





