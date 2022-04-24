Do not let it go: 8 situations for which yes or yes you should go to the doctor

22 Apr 2022 – 10:00 p.m.



In times of coronavirus, we might think that our health is the first concern of the general population, but the truth is that during the pandemic, people have worried about not getting infected, but other medical problems have been left aside.

It is that your suspicion of having Covid-19 should not be the only reason that leads you to take a medical hour. In fact, there are a series of health emergencies that you should never go through and for which you should always turn to a health system.

1. You hit your head

One of the most serious emergencies is direct head trauma. No matter how hard your skull is and you don’t see external injuries, the internal damage you may have after a fall or blow can turn into something serious.

Some of the signs that you may have health problems after a trauma of this type are: vomiting, dizziness, nausea, memory problems, problems concentrating or sensitivity to light. If you present one of these, you should go to a doctor immediately.

2. You have a very high fever that does not go down

There are two criteria of concern when it comes to fever and for both you should go to an emergency room. One possibility is that you maintain a high temperature for three days or more, and the other is that the thermometer exceeds 39 ° C.

3. You have had a cough for more than two weeks

You thought you had a cold or allergies, but your cough lasted much longer than normal, so you should see a doctor. Especially when the cough picture is accompanied by breathing problems, wheezing in the lungs, persistent phlegm and weight loss.

Also, in times of coronavirus, persistent cough is not only a symptom of this disease, it could also be a manifestation of persistent covid, if you have been affected.

4. You suddenly lost a lot of weight

If your intention is to lose extra weight, and you’re working towards it, then you shouldn’t worry if the scale is a few pounds lighter. But if this is not your case, and you suddenly lost between 5 and 10% of your body mass, in a range of 6 months, you should visit a doctor.

This weight loss could be caused by a variety of medical complications ranging from depression, diabetes, thyroid problems, to cancer and Crohn’s disease.

5. You feel sharp pain

Source pains can appear suddenly and almost withering. These are concentrated in a single point of the body, or radiate to other areas. Depending on where you feel it, it could mean a more or less serious problem.

For example, if it stays in the abdomen, on the right side, it could be that you have appendicitis. But in the event that you feel it in your chest, this could be the sign that indicates that you are suffering from a heart attack.

6. You have trouble breathing

If you are exercising, it is normal for your breathing to accelerate or even for you to have a hard time inhaling, now if this happens only by climbing stairs, you may only lack physical tone. But if you are at rest, calm and rested, and feel out of breath, it could indicate something more complicated.

We now know that this could be a symptom present in those infected with severe coronavirus symptoms, but it could also have other explanations, but it is best to consult a doctor first.

7. You have severe diarrhea

There are a number of reasons why you might have severe diarrhoea, including if you’ve been to the bathroom 10 or more times in one day, or if your diarrhea isn’t getting better after two days. The problem with staying like this is that you risk suffering from dehydration.

This occurs when your body gets rid of fluid faster than it takes in. It is more common for children to suffer from it, more than adults, since they do not realize or do not know how to say that they are thirsty or need water.

8. You suffer from drastic mood swings

Drastic mood swings that you haven’t previously felt could indicate that you need mental health support, but it could also be the side effect of some medications, such as those that contain steroids.

If you have noticed that you suddenly go from one emotion to another, and this continues for weeks, it is best to consult a doctor first.

This article is designed to inform and is not intended to provide medical advice or solutions. Always ask your doctor or specialist if you have questions about your health or before starting treatment.

