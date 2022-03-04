Do not make these mistakes if you are going to change routers

This can be a security issue. Think, for example, that the name of the network will give clues to a hypothetical intruder about what exact model it is. In case there is any vulnerability, it will be able to exploit it. The same with respect to the key to access the device itself.

The first clear mistake is to keep the factory setting . The router will bring a name for the Wi-Fi network, a password to access the configuration, certain established parameters that can affect the signal, etc. It is a mistake to leave everything as it is when we open it from the box.

Some of these errors will put at risk the network security . They can cause intruders to gain control of connected devices or steal information. But they could also affect the operation and that the signal does not arrive as powerful as we would like.

not put it in a good place

Without a doubt, this is something that many users do not take into account. We buy a new router and put it anywhere, where it is more comfortable or where it is less in the way. But this is a mistake, since we are not taking full advantage of the features of this device and we would be limited.

The ideal is to put it in a location from which it distributes the signal correctly. For example a central area of ​​the house, from where we can connect computers, mobiles, etc. In addition, it should be in an elevated location, such as on top of a piece of furniture, and never near other electronic devices.

leave it unprotected

Another clear flaw is leave the router unprotected. Here we can mention the fact of leaving the Wi-Fi password that comes from the factory, for example. This can be a problem, since the ideal is to create our own password, which is totally random, unique and has letters, numbers and other symbols.

Although any password is going to be better than none, we should not trust the security measures that are pre-established when buying a router and it is interesting that we modify them to maximize that security and avoid possible attacks that compromise us.

think it’s up to date

Although the router is new, even if we have recently bought it, that does not mean that it is updated. The device may have been on the market for several years and the firmware it comes with has some vulnerability or new versions have been released to improve performance. It will help, for example, to prevent DDoS attacks on the router.

Therefore, it is essential to check for new updates and install them if necessary. In this way we will be able to have the router updated at all times, take advantage of the improvements and new features that arise and of course that it is protected so that vulnerabilities that can be exploited do not appear.