Do not miss out on the favorite coat of the royals and British in a low cost version

There are a number of iconic garments that represent the style of the best dressed women on the planet. For the French it could be the tweed jacket, the striped sweater or the two-tone ballerinas. While, the symbolic piece of the

britishbeyond the Burberry trench coat or the tartan print, it is about the

barbour jacket.

Seen in the country looks of the

royal-family or at music festivals like Glastonbury worn by Kate Moss, Sienna Miller or Alexa Chung. This coat is so used because it is very protective, warm and waterproof, perfect to face the rainy and unpleasant British weather. But, now it has become a sign of elegance and all the brands copy this design for its practicality and sophistication. This jacket does not go out of style, so do not hesitate to get it in these

low cost versions.

If you’ve already got the season’s leather-effect trench coat, the most elegant tweed blazer, wearable denim jackets, super comfortable padded jackets or double-sided designs that are sweeping street style, it’s the turn of the

favorite English coat. But since there are already many essentials, we propose some models that reverse it and have a more affordable price.

Khaki corduroy collar waxed coat

In quality and elegance, nothing beats the sophisticated options that it shows us

Massimo Dutti in his new collection. Being faithful to the traditional design of this coat, the model that stands out the most is the best seller of the new season and you will surely not stop wearing it because of the distinction it gives to the look.

We talk about one

parka made of 100% cotton fabric with waxed effect, khaki color. Have

contrast corduroy lapel collar. The inner part is padded. It has long sleeves. It includes two pockets on the front and double zip fastening and metal hook.

The price may not be as affordable as other items in this category that we can find at Inditex, costing 169 euros, but compared to the original, it is certainly worth it. You have it available between size XS and L:

Black Long trench coat with contrasting collar

Another most stylish proposal that you can choose as an alternative to the classic, it is this

long parka in waxed fabric, black color. The model is relaxed cut. It has long sleeves. The collar is lapel type made of corduroy and combined to tone. It has two side pockets. And, the closure is at the front with buttons and a tie belt. It costs 199 euros, between XS and L.

Khaki Corduroy Collar Padded Coat

Massimo Dutti’s next and last option is a

short jacket in quilted effect fabric with diamond quilting, khaki. The design is accommodated to the body. It has long sleeves. The collar is lapel type with brown corduroy. The cuffs are decorated with buttoned strips. It has two pockets on the sides and the closure is with a hidden zipper and snap buttons. You will find it at 79.95 euros, from XS to L.

Dark Khaki Hooded Coat

We finish with the best version to take when the weather is cooler, belonging to

Mango. We talk about one

long parka in 100% waxed cotton fabric, dark khaki. It is a straight model with a relaxed silhouette. The sleeves are long. It has a contrast corduroy lapel collar, black.

In addition, it has the plus of incorporating

detachable hood by snap. It has an opening at the bottom of the back area. It has two patch pockets with flap and double zip and snap button closure. You can buy it for 159.99 euros, in a wide range of sizes that goes from XXS to XXL.