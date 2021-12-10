Do not miss Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for less than 340 Euros, a price never seen before

If you are looking for an incredible offer to buy one of the best Android smartphones of 2020, today we found the perfect opportunity. In fact, by clicking the link at the bottom of the news, you will be able to make the best one yours Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition at the price of 349 euros instead of 669 euros but, with a little trick, you can get to pay only 329 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at a price never seen before

In case you have forgotten the main features of the South Korean giant’s smartphone, we remind you that it is a device equipped with an excellent 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 + certified. and with 120 Hz refresh rate. This is the 4G version but is still equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space expandable via microSD, while on the rear there is a triple photographic module with 32 + 12 + 8 MP sensors. Returning to connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Android 11 with One UI, IP68 certification and 4500 mAh battery.

L’offer is available on the Comet online store, in different colors, and offers Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at 349 Euros. However, if you sign up for the newsletter for the first time (you can do it with a new email), you will receive an additional discount code worth 10 Euros, thus bringing the total amount of 339 euros, a truly unmissable price.

Buy Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon on Comet

In case it is out of stock at Comet, you can find it at the second best price from Unieuro at 369 Euro.

