Do not miss the premieres of April series on Movistar Plus +

As well The Movistar Plus+ streaming platform announces series premieres for the month of April like dramatic comedy Sorry for the inconvenience, The First Lady, Showtrial, Agatha Christie: Why don’t you ask Evans?the first part of the final season of Better Call Saul and the non-fiction series runaways.

We apologize for the inconveniences

On Friday, January 8, it premieres on Movistar Plus + comedy drama series We apologize for the inconveniences. An emotional one that speaks to us in the tone of a dramatic comedy about what it means to “grow old” today. A series of six episodes of half an hour each has been created by Juan Cavestany and Álvaro Fernández-Armero (Vergüenza). We Feel the Inconvenience is starring some of the well-known and veteran actors Miguel Rellán, who repeats with the directors after the series Vergüenza, and Antonio Resines, who coincided with Fernández-Armero in the comedy Si yo fue rico.

The First Lady

This dramatic anthology series created by and starring women is one of Movistar Plus+’s bets for this April. The series premieres on April 28 and every Thursday you can see a new episode. The protagonists are actresses Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. A first season directed by Susanne Bier and the products are Susanne Bier and Cathy Schulman. The series focuses on the impact of the work of charismatic First Ladies. The first season of this series takes a look behind the curtain to delve into the personal and political lives of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford, and Michele Obama, as well as those of their respective families.

show trial

It opens on April 13 this BBC-branded miniseries that tells the story of a privileged student who is accused of murder. A case that shocked public opinion. Her lawyer, who has everything against her, will fight to defend her innocence. A gripping suspense series from the producers of Line of Duty and Vigil’s Nuclear Conspiracy.

Agatha Christie: Why don’t they ask Evans?

Hugh Laurie, known for his role as Doctor House, directs and adapts this 3-episode miniseries based on the novel by Agatha Christie. An interesting series starring Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter with the performances of Hugh Laurie, Emma Thompson and Jim Broadbent. The series premieres on April 15 and tells the story of the local vicar’s son, Bobby Jones (Poulter), and his smart friend, socialite Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Boynton). The two must solve a crime after Bobby discovers the tumbled body of a dying man who, with his dying breath, gasps out the mysterious question of the title.

Better Call Saul (Part 1 of Season 6)

The first part of the last season of the series premieres on April 19 and a new episode can be seen every Tuesday. these episodes wrap up Jimmy McGill’s complicated journey of transformation into hustler criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Starring Bob Odenkirk (Nobody, Breaking Bad), Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad Community), Rhea Seehorn (Whitney, Franklin and Bash, House of Lies)Giancarlo EspositoRevolution, Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) as Gus Fring and Tony Dalton (sense8) as Lalo Salamanca.

runaways

Movistar Plus+ also premieres on April 25 this new original non-fiction series, with five episodes, created by Elena García Cedillo and Susana Alonso. The Serie shows the work carried out by the members of the National Police Fugitive Locator Group, which each year detains some 400 fugitives from Justice. A different format in which genres such as thriller, documentary and true crime are mixed. In it, the work and effort of all the police units that collaborate in the investigation and in the hunt for the fugitive will be discovered.