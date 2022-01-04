Recently and, we would add, sadly we have heard that the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus is so contagious that the positives have increased by far. Many quarantined need some recreation to get through this period.

We recommend that you stay as quiet as possible and do whatever it takes to clear your mind of negative thoughts. Games, Netflix and some orange juice, just to fill up on vitamin C. The subscription to Netflix seems to have been a grace in days like these and we can also see it from our favorites on social networks. Influencers and VIPs do nothing but talk about some series, as well as films to see not only for those in quarantine but also for those who, fortunately, are not.

So let’s immediately see which series and films are not to be missed, which will surely keep us company and keep us attached to the screen.

The top 10

Do not miss this Netflix ranking which sees this series in first place in Italy, which is also popular among influencers. All we do is talk about this new series, a new experience and a new adventure of the Palermo comedian duo Ficarra and Picone.

Incastrati is called this series in which the first season consists of 6 episodes lasting about 25 minutes. And it has been appreciated by many people. On social media many artists of the show shared the clips of the series with rather positive phrases, complimenting the comedians.

The series has even surpassed the new Kobra Kai, a sort of sequel to the hit Karate Kid, which we fell in love with as a child. Soon after, we find the new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, just to name a few. We are talking about Don’t Look Up, considered as the film of the year. A film that talks about the current situation in the world, politics and information closely linked.

After this top 3, we continue with just as many beautiful series that we know very well such as Emily in Paris 2, The Witcher, of which there is a season in the works, and of course a successful series that soon found itself in first place for many days, ie Squid Games.

We continue with another series that has kept millions of spectators glued, namely La Casa di Carta, but also the new release by Paolo Sorrentino It was the hand of God, as well as a new German release called Kidz. At the end of the ranking, for the moment, could not miss Spiderman: Homecoming, recently added on Netflix to trace the origin of Tom Holland’s Spiderman up to chapter 3, which saw it debut before Christmas in theaters and which has enchanted billions of people.

