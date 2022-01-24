It is not unusual to wake up with sudden pain in the shoulder or back. In normal situations it can happen to anyone just having slept in an uncomfortable position. Perhaps poor posture may have increased muscle tension and caused pain upon waking.

It would be recommended to sleep either on your back or on your side to avoid musculoskeletal pain. But in some cases it is not the nocturnal position that determines the onset of pain. In fact, an incorrect position could only accentuate a previous pain of another nature.

Do not overlook the pain in the shoulder at night or when raising the arm because it could be a spy symptom

As stated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, shoulder pain could also be a sign of other diseases. Shoulder pain appears to be quite common, with around 3 in 10 adults complain of it. There are several causes that can lead to this pain, for example a frozen shoulder. But also shoulder instability, osteoarthritis, a bone fracture or dysfunction of the acromioclavicular joint.

But among the most common we find diseases or inflammation of the rotator cuff. Depending on the symptoms, it could be different pathologies.

What is the rotator cuff

It is a complex of muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint. The cuff serves to keep the joint in a correct position. Without going into too much on the basis of the type of pain, we can deal with different ailments. Rotator cuff inflammation can be caused by tendon trauma, degeneration, or tear. But also the excessive repetition of movements that stress the joint for example in some athletes.

How to diagnose a problem

Rotator cuff inflammation can cause pain that is not easy to pinpoint. You may feel pain at rest, especially at night, or even in normal gestures such as brushing your hair. Diagnosis can be made by the doctor through a physical exam. Diagnostic tests such as an MRI or ultrasound may need to be done to ward off lacerations.

In order to make a complete diagnosis and prescribe a suitable therapy, it is necessary to consult your doctor immediately. You may also need to see a specialist or do physical therapy. But it is important and not to overlook the pain in the shoulder at night or when raising the arm because it could be a spy symptom. In most cases it could be an inflammation that can be resolved with a simple therapy. But it could also be something more serious that is best taken on time.

Listening to what our body wants to tell us is essential even if it is only small changes. Even brittle nails that flake off could hide some problems. It is important to consult your doctor when pain occurs, especially if it is persistent.

