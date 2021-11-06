News

“Do not publish photos of my children or you will put them in danger”

George Clooney wrote an open letter to the Daily Mail in which he addresses all newspapers, especially the tabloids, asking them not to publish photos of his children in order not to endanger their life. The actor explained that his wife Amal, a human rights lawyer, must bringing terrorist groups to courtand that the anonymity of his children protects them from such groups. The couple have twins, Ella and Alexander, aged 4.

The actor explained that he has “never sold a photo of his children, we are not on social media and we have never published photos because it could endanger their lives”.

«I am a public figure and I accept that the photos, often intrusive, are the price to be able to do my job. But this is not the case with our children, ”he insists.

“We hope you agree that it is less important to sell advertising than to prevent innocent children from being targeted,” he concludes.


