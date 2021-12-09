do not use the Quick Resume playing the campaign, 343 explains why – Nerd4.life

Since yesterday evening, 8 December 2021, the single player campaign of Halo Infinite is available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. If you are playing, you need to know that it is highly not recommended to use the Quick Resume: this is the reason explained by 343 Industries.

Brian Jarrad, Community Director at 343 Industries, explains: “While playing the Halo Infinite campaign, you will come across lockers that contain cosmetic content for your multiplayer Spartan. If you are offline or disconnected from the service – which can happen after using Quick Resume – i cosmetics will not appear in your multiplayer inventory. ”

He then goes on to say, “The team is aware of the problem and we will provide one retroactive solution (you will be able to get all the cosmetics you have earned). For now, I suggest that you do not continue using a Quick Resume session and make sure you are online before exploring Zeta Halo. Thanks!”

In other words, Quick Resume forces the game to go offline and this causes any multiplayer rewards earned in the single player campaign to be out of sync with the online mode. Fortunately, it seems that any content lost by players for now can be restored with a future update of Halo Infinite.

Certainly audiences won’t be overjoyed with this problem, but we don’t think it will be enough to undermine Halo Infinite’s success with the public. 343 Industries ‘work is much loved, as evidenced by the Players’ Voice victory of The Game Awards 2021.