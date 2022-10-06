Do Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava look alike? The actress herself gives her opinion about it

That a daughter resembles her mother is not surprising, in fact, physical similarities within a family are most natural. The thing changes when the comments about these similarities are triggered and, in the case of the celebrities, even reach the status of viral. A good example is that of Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber because, at the time when the latter took over from the supermodel of the 90s on the catwalks, the focus was on how much the youngest of the family remembered Cindy . A similar case is that of Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, the actress’s eldest daughter along with hers, now her ex-husband, also an actor Ryan Phillippe; though it turns out the Hollywood star does not agree with the majority: neither she nor Ava agree with what the whole world thinks.

“I never get over how alike you two are 😍”, “Copy and paste”, “Twins”, “Are you the one on the left in this picture? No… Right? Left?”, “OMG, it’s like looking at yourself”… We could go on, because every time Reese Witherspoon shares a photo with her daughter Ava on the networks, her fans fill the publication with comments of this style, although it turns out that neither of our two protagonists agree I agree with this general opinion: “We don’t see it too much (the resemblance),” said the actress. in the american program Today.

Her ex-husband agrees with Reese and has even revealed on occasion that, in reality, the couple’s firstborn is more like his side of the family and Deacon, the youngest, than the actress: “Very often, The press interpretation is that she is exactly the same as her mother and he is exactly the same as me, but I think we both feel differently about it.”. A unilateral position of the couple, who remained together for nine years, and that the rest of the world does not share; another proof is the anecdote that Witherspoon has shared in an interview.

In a conversation with the American edition of InStyle, Witherspoon bowed to the evidence and revealed that she loves being mistaken for Ava because “it makes me feel so young”. For Phillippe, though, there are times when it’s a source of frustration: “I tell her, ‘Call Zoë, write Zoë, she knows what to tell you.’ I mean, it’s another mother-daughter combo who look like identical twins.” , pointed out the actress referring to Zoë Kravitz, daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. Reese’s conclusion, though, is that she is very proud of her firstborn: “She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s an important thing in life to try different things and make sure you’re on your way.”