Do sanctions against Putin work to end the war in Ukraine? | Univision World News

In a war that drags on and costs so much — for both sides — economic sanctions slowly begin to be felt, with an adverse impact on ordinary Russians, experts say.

“Everyone is realizing that this is going to be a long war,” said Erich de la Fuente, an international relations professor at Miami-based Florida International University (FIU) and an expert on Ukraine. .

De la Fuente was in the Netherlands at the end of June to receive his doctorate in governance and political analysis from Maastricht University, before traveling through Spain, Ukraine, Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. “You’re starting to feel tired in Western Europe. Prices are getting higher. People don’t look beyond the horizon,” she said.

“But when you move to the East (of Europe) the commitment is fierce. Everywhere you go there are Ukrainian flags and refugee families welcomed,” he added.

In Lithuania, a country of 2.8 million people, a public donation campaign last week raised more than $6 million in donations to buy a Turkish military drone for the Ukrainian military. “We show the world what a small united nation can do,” Andrius Tapinas, one of the organizers of the fundraising campaign, told local media.

In Eastern Europe the existential threat of Russia is felt

Speaking by phone, de la Fuente said a friend he was with in Lithuania, near the Russian border, had stocked up on water and gasoline, in case of a Russian invasion. “For the people here, Russia is an existential threat, so support for the war remains very strong,” de la Fuente said.

“The impact on Russia is huge,” says Peter Piatetsky, a former US Treasury official who now monitors the sanctions at Castellum AI, a global risk database.

It is difficult to accurately measure the damage suffered by Russia, as Moscow has stopped publishing statistics and has also taken serious steps to prop up the ruble and maintain revenues by shifting exports from Europe to Asia and selling more oil to a cost more low.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the world’s largest sanctions regime has been mobilized against the Kremlin. But the pace of those sanctions has slowed dramatically since April, though their scope has increased, including targeting Russian oil exports.

“Instead of targeting individuals and entities, the sanctions against Russia are targeting the broader economy to limit the Kremlin’s ability to finance its war,” Castellum reported in his latest analysis earlier this month using data from the 100 days. from the war.

46 countries have adopted sanctions against Russia

“The effectiveness of sanctions will become more apparent when sectoral sanctions start to affect the Russian economy. Russia’s ability to weather sanctions based on the strength of the ruble is temporary. The loss of oil markets in Europe and the absence of key imported (high-tech) products will put enormous pressure on Russia,” he added.

So far, 46 countries have adopted sanctions against Russia, though notable exceptions include China, India, Israel, Turkey and Serbia, as well as most of Africa and Latin America.

“It is too early to write Russia off. Despite its failures in Ukraine, Russia retains the ability and willingness to continue to seriously challenge the United States and Europe. Russia may be down, but it is not knocked out,” two experts recently wrote. in Russia, Andrea Kendall-Taylor and Michael Kofman of the Center for a New American Security, in an essay published by The New York Times.

“Russia is certainly suffering economically, but it will take many months for the weight of sanctions, export controls and Europe’s attempt to move away from Russian energy to be felt by its citizens… For now, government coffers Russian are still full,” they added.

Other experts emphasize that sanctions should not be seen as regime change policy.

“Sanctions are working if seen as limiting Russia’s state capacity and making it a less capable military adversary,” said Maximilian Hess, a London-based political risk consultant and fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

Russia has had to stop manufacturing and is experiencing supply chain problems for basic items such as car parts and mobile phones. “We are seeing how the quality of life in Russia is going down. The idea that there is not a lot of pain is quite wrong. They are suffering much more than us and it is only going to be more painful for them,” he added.

The BBC reported last week that the Russian substitute for McDonald’s ran out of fries this week after a shortage of the vegetable.

Russia receives $98 billion for its fossil fuels

At the moment, Russia’s monthly oil exports remain high, with an increase of more than 60% in April compared to a year ago. The European Union accounted for 61% of Russia’s $98 billion in fossil fuel export revenue in the first 100 days of the war, including oil, natural gas and coal, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. . The main buyers continue to be China, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

The world has not only felt the pressure of gas prices, but some poorer countries, especially in Africa, have been affected by grain shortages after Russia blockaded crucial export ports in the Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov and halted Ukrainian grain shipments.

Russia has also attacked Ukrainian farms and grain silos with heavy artillery. Ukraine supplies almost 20% of the world’s wheat and corn, and almost 50% of other key agricultural products, such as sunflower oil.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month addressed a meeting with 150 top executives and 35 mayors from major cities that Yale convened in New York and told them to “whisper in the ears of political leaders” against misguided attempts to appeasement with Putin.

He also offered his own “concrete steps companies can take,” such as hiring highly-skilled Ukrainian tech workers for remote jobs; hiring of Ukrainian refugees, investment in green and renewable energy; and the promise of funds to rebuild the country’s decimated infrastructure and industrial capacities.

Recommend tougher sanctions

An International Working Group on Russia Sanctions, based at Stanford University, has conducted its own analysis, with recommendations for even tougher measures, prepared by a high-level group of Ukrainian economists, academics, bankers, diplomats and officials. .

Although the financial sanctions caused Russian citizens and businesses to lose access to Visa, Mastercard and other payment services, “the Russian financial system has substantially recovered from the initial impact of the financial sanctions“, he pointed out in a 17-page document published at the end of June.

“The ruble is now trading above its pre-war range (and) the effectiveness of some sanctions has weakened over time…more and better sanctions are needed,” it continued.

He predicts a double-digit decline in growth and continued strong inflation, but says more pain could be inflicted.

He looks at banks, the stock market, crypto markets and tax havens

In the next wave of sanctions, he proposed “immediate sanctions of total blockade to the 30 main banks owned, many of which remain unsanctioned or only partially sanctioned,” as well as the Russian stock market, and the designation of Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism.

In addition, it recommended full divestment from Russia by Western funds and companies, as well as a ban on Russian companies and wealthy Russians accessing wealth advisory, investment consulting or fund management services, as well as crypto markets. .

He also advocated attacking “the hidden, less regulated or obscure parts of the financial system, such as ‘friendly countries’, jurisdictions offshore (tax havens) and crypto exchanges, which offer loopholes for Russian entities to avoid sanctions.”

In many cases, places with entities offshore they appear to be complying with sanctions with, for example, reports of Jersey, the Cayman Islands and Bermuda freezing Russian assets. However, Dubai appears to have become a hub for Russian sanctions evaders since the invasion.

Ukrainians are encouraged by Biden’s recent statements and the NATO meeting in Madrid, which affirmed its commitment to Ukraine. Some lamented the resignation this week of disgraced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a strong Zelensky ally, though his successor is expected to maintain London’s military support for Ukraine.

Given the the conflict is becoming a war of attritionworld unity will be essential to defeat the Russians, according to experts.