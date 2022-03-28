do solar lamps hurt?

There difference between UVA and UVB rays lies in their characteristics and in the ability to reach the deeper layers of the skin. UVA are rays present year round, even in winter, because they are not filtered by the clouds. These are ultraviolet rays capable of reaching the dermis, the deepest layer of the epidermis and are responsible for skin spots, redness of the skin, itching. UVA rays, while causing almost no tan, cause an increase in the production of free radicals, speeding up the aging process and increasing the risk of skin cancer. UVB rays, on the other hand, are present in most of the summer since in winter they are filtered by clouds and the presence of wind and are responsible for sunburn, sunburn and tanning.

Artificial tanning is a practice that allows you to obtain a darker complexion of the skin thanks to the use of tanning lamps, ie lamps that emit UV rays. The lamps are carried out in tanning centers or solariumspas, gyms and beauty centers that have equipment different in size and type. In addition to being intended for tanning only of the face or of the whole body, there are lamps that emit mainly UVB radiation and others that also emit UVA radiation, in variable quantities.

Many people appreciate sunlamps because they allow you to get a better complexion even during the winter months; others use it just before summer to prepare the skin for the sun or at the end of summer to prolong the tan. But do the lamps hurt? Although tanning lamps designed to minimize the risks associated with tanning, one should not overdo it either with exposure to the sun or with tanning lamps. Furthermore, as regards artificial tanning, it is important to choose centers that guarantee safety and reliability and that regularly carry out adequate maintenance on equipment whose prolonged use can lead to malfunctions.

Effects and risks

The artificial tan has effects similar to the natural one, with the difference that it occurs in a much shorter time. Unfortunately, tanning thanks to lamps, showers and sun beds does not protect the skin from erythema, burns, the formation of dark spots on the skin, and even from the risk of developing skin cancers.

THE radiation levels solar lamps are in fact quite similar to those produced by the summer sun in the hottest hours, sometimes even higher. According to the AIRC, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, tanning lamps are carcinogenic and therefore do not recommend their use. Among the skin cancers that can develop following excessive exposure to the sun or the abuse of tanning lamps we find melanoma, an aggressive and malignant tumor that develops due to DNA damage caused by ultraviolet radiation to melanocytes, skin cells responsible for the production of melanin.

THE risks of artificial tanning are obviously linked to various factors including age, skin type or phototype, intensity of the rays emitted, duration of sessions and frequency. For this reason, experts advise to turn to serious and reliable structures and to resort to exposure to the sun and sun lamps in moderation, protecting the skin through the application of creams with adequate solar production. However, applying sunscreen when using lamps can reduce tanning, cause spots or give a false sense of security that could lead to more sessions or longer sessions, increasing the health risks.

In some cases, sunlamps are recommended, despite the possible risks: for example, artificial tanning is used to treat the symptoms of certain diseases, such as psoriasis, obviously on the advice of a doctor.

If, on the other hand, lamps are used for the sole purpose of tanning, in order not to give up the color given by the sun and tanning lamps, those who cannot do without a tan in the winter months can resort to self-tanning creams which, if of quality, do not involve particular risks. These are cosmetic products that contain pigments or substances that interact with skin proteins to form colored complexes.

Contraindications

All people should expose themselves to the sun and sunlamps in moderation and applying a cream that offers a solar filter suitable for your phototype. In some cases, however, artificial tanning is contraindicated, even in small doses. Children, adolescents and children in general should not use showers, beds and lamps young people. The use of tanning lamps is prohibited for minors, but ideally it would be better not to make lamps under 30, as skin burns at a young age predispose to a greater risk of skin cancer.

Artificial tanning is also contraindicated for all people who suffer or have suffered from neoplasms or who have irregular moles. Women shouldn’t carry tanning lamps either pregnancy and people with very light skin and prone to rashes and burns for which the law prohibits the use. Then be careful to use lamps if you follow drug therapies or after applying cosmetics to the skin, as in some cases there may be sensitization to the sun, responsible for severe burns and dark spots.

Sources: