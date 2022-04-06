Do solar panels have to be cleaned constantly?

We are going to find some factors that vary the answer about the periodicity of cleaning solar panels depending on the environmental conditions of each place where they are installed, but as a general rule, it is recommended to carry out three or four cleanings a year, with each change of season, for example.

How often do you have to clean the solar panels? Doubts about the frequency and process to clean solar panels may be one of the most frequent and we are going to try to solve it.

This recommendation can be modified, for example, if the solar panels are placed in an area with a high concentration of birds, because they will leave them lost with their droppings, or if we live in an area with a lot of pollution, such as large urban centers such as Madrid. Solar panels also have other types of enemies to remain clean: dust in suspension (as in the recent haze), pollen from flowers, tree leaves, etc.

Dirt buildup can greatly reduce the performance of solar panels and even cause hot spots, also called hot spots, areas of high temperature that affect only one zone of the solar panel and result in a localized decrease in efficiency and, therefore, a lower power output and an acceleration of the degradation of the materials. In situations of accumulated dirt, losses of up to 50% of the expected production of a solar panel.

How to clean solar panels

Regardless of the type of contract you have, purchase or rental (renting), cleaning the plates is the responsibility of the homeowner. In the event that you have the photovoltaic panels installed on the ground, it is not worth hiring the services of a cleaning professional since you can clean the solar panels yourself with a hose, a little dishwashing soap and a soft cloth that do not damage the transparent plastic coating that covers the silicon cells.

To clean solar panels, you will simply need three simple tools (it is very important that you do not use soaps or abrasive liquids because they could damage the surface of the panel):

A bucket of water, if it can be lukewarm better, with a drop of soap (very little soap to avoid foam). A cloth or a polyester brush with thick bristles so as not to scratch the glass panel. If they are somewhat inaccessible, you can help yourself with a pole and placing the brush at one of the ends.

In the case of solar panels on sloped roofs, it is advisable to hire a professional maintenance and cleaning service. Cleaning services won’t do a significantly different or better job than you can (they’ll just make your solar panels dirty), but they are equipped to safely clean and maintain cells.