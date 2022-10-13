Do Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have something to hide from us?

It’s been rumored for a few months now but for the Sunit’s a done deal: together for five years (it’s crazy how time flies), Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are engaged. For an official announcement and in good and due form, we can nevertheless continue to dream. “Only their inner circle know, that is to say their close family and their oldest friends in whom they have complete confidence.told a source to the tabloid. Taylor didn’t even tell some of her team members about her engagement. And everyone is also sworn to secrecy. » Well, not EVERYONE, apparently.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn: to live happily, live hidden

Taylor Swift, 32, and Joe Alwyn, 31, are “incredibly happy, and very, very in love” but they value their privacy. They share their life between the United States (her country) and Great Britain (his country), and form an ultra-discreet couple, with a secret tendency. Their public appearances are extremely rare. And no question for the singer to show off the ” very beautiful “ Engagement rings offered to him by the actor, “She only wears it when she is at home”.

What about marriage then? Again, no one is aware of the details. The less people know, the better off they are, “and when they exchange their vows, there will certainly be no magazines like Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! who will be invited. It will be a simple and elegant ceremony – like them. »

Last April, Joe Alwyn had already had the opportunity to respond to a similar rumor: “If I had a pound (£) every time I was told I was engaged, then I would be rich. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say it, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say it either.”he confided to WSJ. Magazine. And hop, £1 more in the nourrain !

