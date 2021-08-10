News

Do the D’Amelio imitate the Kardashians? Dixie D’Amelio replies to the accusations!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Dixie D’Amelio he is about to become a protagonist also on TV. She and her family, in fact, will be at the center of a program that will tell her family life, together with her sister Charli D’Amelio and parents Heidi and Marc. For the type of transmission there are already those who have united the The D’Amelio Show, which in Italy will probably arrive on Disney+, with Keeping up with the Kardashians, the reality show with America’s most famous sisters.

The reality show about the American family, which has become known with social media, was born from thevlog experience on YouTube and on viral videos on TikTok of clan members, ready to pick up the baton of gossip from the Kardashians and their millionaire affairs. Dixie D’Amelio, however, has decided to expose herself on the alleged similarity between the D’Amelio Show and the program led by Kim Kardashian. Interviewed by Variety, Dixie wanted reject the comparison, albeit with respect:

Some people may want to say that we are trying to be like them, but that is not the case at all. I don’t mind the comparison. It is never harmful to be compared to someone who is so successful. We will definitely be inspired by some of the moves they make and their accomplishments

In short, a lot of respect for the Kardashians, who undoubtedly represent a very high model, but the D’Amelio promise a different show. Perhaps, always in the incredible wealth, more within everyone’s reach? The show will debut in America on the Hulu platform next September 3. We can’t wait to tell you what will happen in the episodes of the reality show: will we discover details, surprises and news? There is less and less to the debut!

Photo: Instagram

Dixie D’AmelioKim Kardashianstranieri







Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

426
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
397
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
375
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
344
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
313
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
301
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
300
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
293
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
284
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
271
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top