Do the D’Amelio imitate the Kardashians? Dixie D’Amelio replies to the accusations!

Dixie D’Amelio he is about to become a protagonist also on TV. She and her family, in fact, will be at the center of a program that will tell her family life, together with her sister Charli D’Amelio and parents Heidi and Marc. For the type of transmission there are already those who have united the The D’Amelio Show, which in Italy will probably arrive on Disney+, with Keeping up with the Kardashians, the reality show with America’s most famous sisters.

The reality show about the American family, which has become known with social media, was born from thevlog experience on YouTube and on viral videos on TikTok of clan members, ready to pick up the baton of gossip from the Kardashians and their millionaire affairs. Dixie D’Amelio, however, has decided to expose herself on the alleged similarity between the D’Amelio Show and the program led by Kim Kardashian. Interviewed by Variety, Dixie wanted reject the comparison, albeit with respect:

Some people may want to say that we are trying to be like them, but that is not the case at all. I don’t mind the comparison. It is never harmful to be compared to someone who is so successful. We will definitely be inspired by some of the moves they make and their accomplishments

In short, a lot of respect for the Kardashians, who undoubtedly represent a very high model, but the D’Amelio promise a different show. Perhaps, always in the incredible wealth, more within everyone’s reach? The show will debut in America on the Hulu platform next September 3. We can’t wait to tell you what will happen in the episodes of the reality show: will we discover details, surprises and news? There is less and less to the debut!

Photo: Instagram













