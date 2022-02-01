do the first games of February 2022 leak in a leak? – Multiplayer.it

We are at the beginning of February 2022 And Xbox Game Pass is about to update its catalog, so we can expect the official presentation of the new titles arriving in the first wave of this month at any moment, but in the meantime there is a leak which seems to anticipate them.

The anticipation in question was published by VGC but it comes from the usual DeaLabs forum, a source that so far has always proved to be very accurate with regards to advances on games distributed through subscriptions or other initiatives, in particular as regards PlayStation Plus.

Xbox Game Pass, the possible first wave of February 2022

This makes the whole thing quite believable, especially considering that some of these games have already been announced in the four titles confirmed for February 2022 on Xbox Game Pass.

These are therefore the games arriving in the first wave of February, according to the leak reported: