do the first games of February 2022 leak in a leak? – Multiplayer.it

We are at the beginning of February 2022 And Xbox Game Pass is about to update its catalog, so we can expect the official presentation of the new titles arriving in the first wave of this month at any moment, but in the meantime there is a leak which seems to anticipate them.
The anticipation in question was published by VGC but it comes from the usual DeaLabs forum, a source that so far has always proved to be very accurate with regards to advances on games distributed through subscriptions or other initiatives, in particular as regards PlayStation Plus.
This makes the whole thing quite believable, especially considering that some of these games have already been announced in the four titles confirmed for February 2022 on Xbox Game Pass.
These are therefore the games arriving in the first wave of February, according to the leak reported:
- Ark Survival Evolved
- Dreamscaper
- Infernax
- Skul: The Hero Slayer
- Edge of Eternity
- Besiege (Game Preview)
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- Contrast
- Telling Lies
Those already confirmed were Edge of Eternity and Besiege, while the mention of Ark Survival Evolved is rather mysterious, considering that the game is already present in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. This suggests a different edition and in fact it could probably be the Ultimate Survivor Edition, or an upgrade that includes the various DLCs for prehistoric survival.
Among these games, however, would also be missing CrossfireX, which we can partially include among the Xbox Game Pass titles considering that part of the Campaign will be playable freely by subscribers to the Microsoft service, while to get the full version it will be necessary to purchase it (with multiplayer which is instead free-to-play). In any case, we await confirmation from Microsoft that it could present the Xbox Game Pass games for the first batch of February as early as this afternoon.