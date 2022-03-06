Do they give it to you? Marina Rodríguez asks for the title fight after UFC 272

Before his great performance in the UFC 272 this saturday, Marina Rodriguez made it clear what was going to happen in the cage. She feeling very confident to win against yan xiaonan, at the T-Mobile Arena, since before the fight he was already asking for the contest for the belt below. Considering that she defeated Amanda Ribas, Mackenzie Dern and Michelle Waterson before this Saturday, where she was left with a decision in her favor, everything seems to indicate that there is little to do.

In the previous Rodriguez had emphasized: “Of course, if the UFC he changes his plans, I’m an employee, I just keep my head down and say yes, no problem. But by winning extremely impressively against Yan, I will send my message. I’ll say, I’m here and I have to be next. The focus is on the next one, of course, I have to win no matter what. I know Yan is coming off a loss, so he needs to win too.”

“I think it makes this fight more exciting. But I know the title shot will come with this win. What could happen is that UFC I threw Joanna Jedrzejczyk in there but it wouldn’t be ideal even for her as she has no fight rhythm right now. She needs one more fight. Let her fight Zhang to decide a possible next contender, but that would take a while.” Marine.

Marina Rodriguez continues to grow

The Brazilian then said: “Joanna hasn’t mentioned coming back. I’m sure beating Yan in a dominant way, the way I want to, will hit the belt. Yan is a very tough athlete, we saw it in all her fights. She doesn’t have that ultimate power, at least she couldn’t show it against the fighters she has fought in the UFC, but we know that it is strong. If she comes to stand up and trade, that’s what I like the most.”

“That’s what makes me feel more comfortable to show my skills inside the octagon, when my opponent really wants to fight and doesn’t back down or run from the fight. As we saw in all my fights, everyone wants to take me down. I think they’re realizing it’s not going to be that easy. I can say today that my jiu-jitsu is 50-50 between offensive and defensive. You’ve seen the defense, but now I’m showing off my attacks even more. I was able to show a little bit of that against Mackenzie, and I almost submitted her.” Marina Rodriguez.