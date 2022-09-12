Do they increase or decrease? These are the NEW Costco and Sam’s Club Membership Prices in the United States

Two of the most popular supermarkets in the United States are Sam’s Club and Costco And if it is about saving on purchases of groceries and useful household products, these two are the best options.

However, they have been established new prices for membership fees at Sam’s Club and Costco Wholesale Clubsin the U.S.

Do prices go up or down? Official media have recently announced that Sam’s Club, owned by Walmart, and Costco, would increase the price of their membership fees.

This generated doubts in many interested in the problem about what the cost would be in both markets.

In this article we help you to solve that question and we offer you the information about what are the new prices of the fees for the payment of the membership of these markets and you can establish the comparisons that allow you to choose the one that suits you best.

What is the Price of Sam’s Club Membership Dues?

The price of the membership fees of the Sam’s Club Wholesale Club will increase in the fall season this year.

This event has not happened for nine years in the normal category membership and the “Plus” category membership has been maintained at a static price since 1999.

Following the announcement, the Walmart subsidiary established new prices for membership feeas we show you below.

Cost rates will increase from $45.00 USD to $50 USD for club members.

From $100.00 USD to $110.00 USD for “Plus” category members.

These changes will be put into practice as of October 17, 2022.

The good news is that Sam’s Club market representatives have decided that they will make the best cash back offer for the rate increase at Sam’s Cash. The same can be used in your chain of stores.

This price increase for Sam’s Club membership fees is close to another of the most popular Wholesale Clubs in the United States: Costco.

What is the Price of Costco Membership Dues?

The price of Costco Wholesale Club membership fees increased for the last time in June 2017.

However, according to official sources they will increase once more during the current year.

In this regard, we tell you that the annual fee to be paid by members is in correspondence with the category of membership to which they are affiliated, being as follows:

Executive Membership: This has a cost per year of $120.00 USD. This has the advantage of providing you with the greatest savings potential, plus a two percent (2%) reward, annually on qualified accounts.

On the other hand, you should know that to obtain this membership, you must first acquire the Gold Star Membership and once obtained, then update the account.

Gold Star Membership: The cost per year for this type of membership is $60.00 USD.

Commercial Membership: Like the previous one, the annual cost is $60.00 USD, with the difference that it is exclusively for business owners to purchase products on a personal, resale and commercial basis.

WE RECOMMEND YOU: