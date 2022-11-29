Do they work or can they harm the skin?

Summer is far away and, make no mistake, it is the time when you most want to use the ‘ice roller’ for obvious reasons, but lAt room temperature it is not an inconvenience to stop using this ‘gadget’ that TikTok has made fashionable and that many experts endorse.

At the end of the day, the ‘ice roller’ is the perfected technique of that other fashion to which models like Kate Moss or Irina Shayk joined to pass ice across their faces. But, to begin with, with this gadget you avoid the hassle of the ice cube leaking and ruining your makeup or getting your clothes wet.

The invention works like this: you fill the ‘ice roller’ with water, put it in the freezer and take it out when you are going to use it, if more complications. Simple, but does it work? Raquel González, director of education at Perricone MD, clears up our doubts: “They are not a substitute for a beauty product, since the ability to treat the skin offered by a specific cosmetic is much higher, thanks to its formulation, but they can be effective to decongest any desired area. The sensation of cold will favor facial microcirculation, offering a decongestant effect in areas such as the eye contour.”.

The prestigious beautician Carmen Navarro agrees on this point and makes a point: “We must not forget that, Although the drop in temperature causes irritation, extreme dryness, even eczema or dermatitis on our faces, not everything is negative when it comes to talking about the effects that cold causes on our skin. And therein lies the secret of facial balloons or other ‘gadgets’ when applied cold. Just remember how widespread it is among Hollywood actors and actresses to wear cold masks before a shoot with the aim of reducing puffiness and dark circles, relaxing the muscles and bringing light to the skin. What is known as ‘face icing’ was already used by Paul Newman, in a more rudimentary way, introducing his face into a bucket full of ice cubes for 30 seconds. Fortunately, there are now more sophisticated systems, such as masks, gel masks or rollers”.

How are they used?

For this tool to be effective, you have to know how to use it. “You have to make ascending and vertical movements on the forehead, and from nose to temple and from chin to ears on the rest of the face. They must be quick gestures and with little pressure. This will favor the decongestion of the face and may, at times, improve hydration. However, there are more complete alternatives, which include jade or quartz rollers or gua sha stones, which, combined with the appropriate cosmetics, will offer many more benefits for complete facial care in order to treat specific needs.” concludes Bella Hurtado, technical director of Boutijour.

And Carmen Navarro adds: “The ‘ice rollers’, due to their rounded shape, allow us to make rotational movements that help us stimulate the lymph to the node more gently.”

DR

TikTok fans will have seen that sometimes the ‘ice roller’ is combined with serum ingredients with powerful actives, such as retinol. Is such a mix good for something? “We never recommend including cosmetics on the ‘stick’ itself, neither on it frozen nor combined with water before it turns into ice. This will alter the formula, possibly corrupting it and making it ineffective or even counterproductive for the skin. What is recommended is to apply products afterwards, which help to complete the facial routine or even reduce the redness that has appeared when using the ice roller”, points out Elisabeth San Gregorio, technical director of Medik8.

They are not for all skin types

Another thing that you should take into account before launching yourself to try the ‘ice roller’ is to analyze your skin type, as this ‘gadget’ is not always recommended. This is stated by Ana Yuste, director of training at Aromatherapy Associates. “It is not recommended for skins that tend to be hypersensitive, those that are more reactive to certain active ingredients or to contact. These are skins that usually have a compromised hydrolipidic barrier and this cold can accentuate this fact. It is also not recommended on skin with imperfections, since by sliding we can break the pimples and/or spread different bacteria on the face, increasing any infectious or inflammatory process that we may have.

DR

On the other hand, it is necessary to avoid some bad practices with the ‘ice roller’, which can harm, and a lot, the skin: “These devices can benefit the skin if they are used quickly and when the ‘ice roller’ has started to melt, when water and not just ice can already be seen on its surface. If it is not done in this way, the contrast when leaving the freezer with our skin can cause it to adhere to it and burns appear. On the other hand, even if it is already used in the melting phase, it should be applied as a ‘roller’ or a ‘gua sha’ stone, quickly moving it over the face. If it is not used like this and it is more than two or three seconds in the same area, it can again burn it or induce a reaction that is due, in most cases, to a break in the hydrolipidic barrier of the skin, which which can in turn lead to skin hypersensitivity, mainly. With this, redness, micro-wounds and even pimples can then appear ”, specifies Bella Hurtado, technical director of Boutijour.

In addition, Carmen Navarro recalls that only with perseverance can results be seen: “There are perfect moments that we can take advantage of to use this roller and do gymnastics. When we carry out the cleaning phase at home in front of the mirror, for example. Those minutes are essential to do face yoga. It is one of the best ways to maintain the elasticity and firmness of the dermal and muscular skin tissues.. However, the devices, manual or mechanical, that help us at home, are only effective if we work on them continuously ”, he concludes.