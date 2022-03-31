do this circuit and you will be speechless

Let’s see together how we can lose weight and at the same time reshape our physical shape right from home.

As we know the warm season is approaching, even if at this moment it doesn’t seem like it at all.

Because our whole beautiful peninsula is in the rain, but from now on, if we want to be perfect for the costume fitting, we have to train.

We always remember that in addition to movement, nutrition is also absolutely important.

Goodbye abdominal fat and hello firm thighs!

But let’s see together, what exercises can we do to have firm thighs and lose some fat from the abdomen.

Let’s remember then that another important detail is to have consistency with both nutrition and training.

And if we don’t have enough time at our disposal because we have a lot of commitments, what can we do?

there some exercises that we can do at home and that will leave us speechless for the result we can have.

The exercises that we indicate are Amrap or “As many rounds as possible”, which translated into Italian means as many rounds as possible in a period of time.

A set of exercises that must be repeated several times over a short period of time and with few breaks.

This workout is part of a method called Hiit, which is very fast and intense that helps us to sculpt, but also to burn a lot of calories and reduce stress, which is not bad at all!

To make this circuit, as we said we only need 10 minutes, or at most 20 if we want to repeat it with an interval of 2 minutes.

But we recommend doing it, only when you are more trained and not starting with twice.

Here is the list of what we need to do practically never stopping:

15 abdominal cruch with legs up

8 sit ups with locked feet

15 leaps with straight leg, first right and then left, lying on one side and with elastic on the ankles, if we have it otherwise let’s do it without this detail

10 rear leaps on all fours, extending the leg up, first on one side and then on the other

15 bridge for buttocks lying on your back with both feet on the ground

As you have seen it is pretty intense as a workout but if we manage to finish it and we have consistency with training and nutrition, the results will not be long in coming.

We always remind you that before starting any type of sporting activity, it is always good to ask the opinion of your doctor and a personal trainer who will show us how not to make mistakes in the various postures of the workouts we are about to carry out.

Because making them ill, what we think is good for us then in reality it is not so, so please always pay close attention!