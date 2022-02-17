Do this on your mobile every 6 months to improve its performance

You have a mobile with many years that does not work quite well? The android devices mid-range have a fairly long useful life as long as they are used correctly and certain aspects are taken care of. Today we are going to tell you how to give it a new life to your smartphone performing a simple process every 5 or 6 months. East method is known to all and improves performance of your device considerably. What’s the trick? ¡Factory reset it!

Restarting the mobile from the factory greatly improves the experience

Factory reset mobile It seems like an act that should only be done if you sell the device or leave it to someone else, but nothing is further from the truth. This process is very useful for mid-range smartphones that are slowing down or running out of space very quickly.

Well used is a life tool to give a little more life to any smartphone and improve its performance. It doesn’t change anything on your device, but it restores the chips of storagedelete everything and its performance improvement for a time.

On mid-range mobile standard it is recommended to do it every 5 or 6 months. If you notice that your mobile starts to go slow before this time, you can do it more often.

Why does it get better when you leave it like new?

This process of restore factory settings leave the mobile empty. Delete all the data you have inside and reinstall the operating system as if it were the first day you take it out of the box.

delete residual filesapplications and calibrates most aspects, so its performance Back to normal and you should stop going slow. Users store a lot of useless information or applications that we do not use and then do not delete.

If you are not able to delete a lot of storage, it is best to go through a factory reset and reinstall the essentials. When your device starts to go wrong again, repeat the process.

How to restore the mobile so that it is like the first day

Reset mobile It is a very simple process of a couple of clicks. Of course, you must take into account that it deletes everything, so you must put save all data that interest you before doing it. Contacts, applications, photos, videos… Everything is erased!

When you’ve done the backup of the most important data you simply have to go to the settings. Look for the option ‘Restore’ or ‘Reset‘ and choose the one that tells you that you will leave the mobile as the first day.

After a few minutes the device will restart and you will have to reconfigure it from 0. It is a process that can take a few 10-15 minutesbut that will give you a best experience for a time.

Of course, the emails and accounts are also closedso you must know your passwords before carrying out the process.

If you mobile is slow at this point you should consider backing it up, resetting it, and re-including the data. You will thank us.