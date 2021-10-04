Do two clues prove it? Angelina Jolie and The Weekend spotted together again, and we dream

Photo credit: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

When the evidence starts to rise to two, then the rumors seem more sensible. Angelina Jolie was paparazzi again together with The Weekend, at the exit of a restaurant (again) only this time the two shared the same car, then sped towards his house. And here we would say that trust is good, but …

Angelina Jolie, who has no longer had lasting relationships since her divorce with Brad Pitt, therefore seems to be on the road to finding a new love in singer The Weekend, real name Abel Tesfaye, 15 years her junior. The heart cannot be controlled and, despite the two appearing as an unlikely couple, the clues that there is something tender are more and more explicit. Jolie and The Weekend were first seen together last June, having dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica. At the time, a friend of The Weeknd explained to Page Six that the singer would be trying to make the big leap in cinema and that for this reason the two were together.

This thesis, however, is shaky, especially today that the Daily Mail released the new photos of the couple, still together. Both in total black look (perhaps to go unnoticed) were paparazzi while entering the private room of the Giorgio Baldi restaurant and, after a couple of hours spent together, they drove away in a car that took them to the house of the singer.

If Angeline Jolie, until recently, had declared that she wanted to remain single after the end of the relationship with Brad Pitt, on the other hand The Weekend has repeatedly told of wanting to build a family. As People reports, the singer would like to have children: “I like the trajectory of my career. But I also feel that having children would influence and inspire me more.” And who better than Angelina Jolie and her team of 6 children could make her dream come true. The Weekend continues: “I feel like the kind of guy who would have kids before they get married. The first thing would be the kids.” And here is an important detail revealed: is it precisely this inclination to be a dad that has conquered Angelina?