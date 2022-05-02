Do vaccines protect against prolonged COVID-19?
As the pandemic enters its third year, prolonged COVID-19 has emerged as an increasingly prominent concern, and many people are wondering if getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can reduce the chances of developing long-term symptoms.
What does the research show so far?
The verdict is still out, but a growing number of studies suggest that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can reduce the risk of long-term symptoms…although it doesn’t eliminate it.
The UK Health Security Agency did an analysis of eight studies that had been published on the subject before mid-January. It reported that six of the studies concluded that vaccinated people who became infected with coronavirus were less likely to develop symptoms of prolonged COVID-19 than unvaccinated patients. The remaining two studies concluded that vaccination did not appear to definitely reduce the chances of developing prolonged or persistent covid.
How much protection might vaccines offer, based on the studies that showed benefit?
The results of some studies suggest that immunization provides substantial protection, while others find only a slight benefit.
A large study of electronic patient records from the United States Veterans Health Administration found that COVID-19 patients who had been vaccinated had only a 13 percent lower risk of developing symptoms six months later than those who had not. vaccinated.
Two studies conducted in the UK found a larger effect. One of them, conducted on 1.2 million people and based on patient reports via a phone app, found a 50 percent lower risk of persistent symptoms among vaccinated patients. Another, which has not been peer-reviewed and was based on a survey of about 6,000 patients, found a 41 percent lower risk.
A study of American patients conducted by Arcadia, a healthcare data company, and the Alliance for the Recovery of COVID-19 Patients, a collaboration of experienced healthcare leaders in the public and private sectors, found an even greater benefit. The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, analyzed the records of some 240,000 coronavirus-infected patients through May 2021 and found that those who had received at least one dose of the covid vaccine before becoming infected had between a seventh and one-tenth as likely to have two or more symptoms of prolonged COVID-19 12 to 20 weeks later. That study also revealed that people who received the first dose of the vaccine after contracting coronavirus were less likely to develop prolonged covid than those who remained unvaccinated, and the sooner they were vaccinated after infection, the lower the risk of presenting. long-term symptoms.
A study conducted in Israel, which has also not been peer-reviewed, found through surveys that people who received two doses of the vaccine had between 54 and 82 percent less risk of manifesting seven of the ten most common symptoms in the long term than unvaccinated patients. In general, they were no more likely to report symptoms such as headaches, muscle pain and other problems than the general population who had never been infected with Covid, according to the study. (The authors stated that they could not confirm whether the patients had been vaccinated before or after contracting COVID-19, but noted that due to Israeli vaccination policy, it was likely that most people who received two doses of the vaccine become infected with coronavirus at some point after being vaccinated).
In the veterans study, which has also not yet been published in a specialized journal, the researchers compared about 48,000 patients who were not vaccinated when they contracted COVID-19 with about 16,000 vaccinated patients. They found that vaccinated patients benefited mostly by being less likely to develop lung problems and blood clotting difficulties, said one of the authors, Ziyad Al-Aly, head of research and development at the System of Health Care System. Louis Veterans Affairs and a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis. Other symptoms showed “very little risk reduction” attributable to the vaccines, he said.
“The general message is that vaccines reduce the risk of prolonged COVID-19, but they do not eliminate it,” Al-Aly said, adding that “relying on vaccination as the only mitigation strategy is completely inappropriate. It’s like going into battle with a shield that’s only partially working.”
What about the studies that show no benefit?
In an analysis of electronic patient records from the United States, researchers from the United Kingdom compared about 10,000 people who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a similar number of people who had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but did. against influenza, in an effort to limit the number of people in the study who might be considered vaccine-resistant or had less healthy behaviors in general.
The study found that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus before getting infected did not reduce the risk of most symptoms of long-term COVID-19. The authors wrote that the data suggested that vaccinated people might have a lower risk of long-term symptoms, such as abnormal breathing and cognitive problems, but those results were not statistically conclusive.
The researchers said it was possible that, since their data was based on electronic health records, the study had recorded only patients with the most severe symptoms, rather than considering a broader range of patients who did not seek medical care for their symptoms. symptom.
Why is the research contradictory?
One of the reasons has to do with the studies themselves. Not all researchers have defined prolonged covid in the same way, considered the same symptoms, or followed patients for the same amount of time. For example, some studies recorded symptoms that had persisted for at least 28 days after infection, while others looked at symptoms people experienced six months later. Studies based on patient surveys can have very different results than research based on electronic health records, and some studies did not include very diverse populations. For example, the patients in the veterans study were mostly white, elderly male adults.
Do the results vary for different variants of the virus?
Much of the published data refers to patients infected early in the pandemic. Some recently published data included people infected with the highly contagious delta variant, but it is too early to conduct studies on vaccines and prolonged covid that include the omicron variant. It is also too early to conduct studies evaluating the effect of boosters in prolonged covid.
Have scientists come to any conclusion?
Yes. Vaccines are very effective in preventing people from becoming seriously ill from infection with all the variants known to date. Many studies have found that COVID-19 patients sick enough to be hospitalized were more likely to have ongoing health problems. So by preventing people from being hospitalized, vaccines should also reduce the chances of those types of covid cases with long-term consequences.
Still, many people with long-term covid had mild or even asymptomatic initial infections, and while some studies suggest vaccines might alleviate their long-term symptoms, the evidence is still inconclusive.
Vaccines offer some protection against initial infection, and of course avoiding infection is the surest way to prevent prolonged COVID-19.
Does the brand of the vaccine influence the possible protection against prolonged covid?
So far, studies have not found that different vaccines have differential effects on long-term symptoms.
What are the possible scientific reasons why vaccines could protect against prolonged covid?
The cause of prolonged COVID-19 is still unclear, and different symptoms could have different underlying causes in different patients, scientists say. Some believe that the condition may be related to remnants of the virus or its genetic material that persist after the initial infection subsides. Another theory is that the ongoing problems are related to inflammation or blood circulation problems stimulated by an overactive immune response that is unable to turn off.
Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale, has said that vaccines can provide lasting relief to people whose symptoms are caused by traces of the virus if the antibodies generated by the vaccines eliminate those remnants.
But in people whose symptoms may be caused by a post-viral response resembling an autoimmune disease, he said, vaccines may help only temporarily, and problems such as fatigue may return.
Can it be useful to get vaccinated if you already have prolonged COVID-19?
When vaccines first began, some patients with prolonged COVID-19 found that symptoms such as brain fog, joint pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue improved after being vaccinated; however, many people did not feel any difference in their symptoms after vaccination, and a small percentage said they felt worse.
A study by the Office for National Statistics in the UK found that in people aged 18 to 69 who reported their symptoms between February and September 2021, a first dose of a vaccine reduced the odds of reporting COVID-19 symptoms. 19 extended by 13 percent. A second dose further lowered the odds by 9 percent, according to the study.
The recent review by the British Health Security Agency evaluated that study and seven others that looked at whether vaccinating people with prolonged COVID-19 affected their symptoms. This revealed that, in most of those studies, more people with prolonged covid reported an improvement in their symptoms at some point after being vaccinated; however, some people also reported that their symptoms got worse, and in several studies the majority of people said their symptoms had not changed.
The agency noted that the definition of prolonged COVID-19 varied widely between studies, and since all studies were observational, changes in symptoms could be due to factors other than vaccination.
Pam Belluck is a science and health reporter whose accolades include sharing a 2015 Pulitzer Prize and winning the Nellie Bly Award for Best Front Page Story. She is the author of Island Practicea book about a peculiar doctor. @PamBelluck