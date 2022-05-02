Do vaccines protect against prolonged COVID-19?

How much protection might vaccines offer, based on the studies that showed benefits?

The results of some studies suggest that immunization provides substantial protection, while others find only a slight benefit.

A large study of electronic patient records from the United States Veterans Health Administration found that COVID-19 patients who had been vaccinated had only a 13 percent lower risk of developing symptoms six months later than those who had not. vaccinated.

Two studies conducted in the UK found a larger effect. One of them, conducted on 1.2 million people and based on patient reports via a phone app, found a 50 percent lower risk of persistent symptoms among vaccinated patients. Another, which has not been peer-reviewed and was based on a survey of about 6,000 patients, found a 41 percent lower risk.

A study of American patients conducted by Arcadia, a healthcare data company, and the Alliance for the Recovery of COVID-19 Patients, a collaboration of experienced healthcare leaders in the public and private sectors, found an even greater benefit. The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, analyzed the records of some 240,000 coronavirus-infected patients through May 2021 and found that those who had received at least one dose of the covid vaccine before becoming infected had between a seventh and one-tenth as likely to have two or more symptoms of prolonged COVID-19 12 to 20 weeks later. That study also revealed that people who received the first dose of the vaccine after contracting coronavirus were less likely to develop prolonged covid than those who remained unvaccinated, and the sooner they were vaccinated after infection, the lower the risk of presenting. long-term symptoms.

A study conducted in Israel, which has also not been peer-reviewed, found through surveys that people who received two doses of the vaccine had between a 54 and 82 percent lower risk of showing seven of the ten most common symptoms in the long term than unvaccinated patients. In general, they were no more likely to report symptoms such as headaches, muscle pain and other problems than the general population who had never been infected with Covid, according to the study. (The authors stated that they could not confirm whether the patients had been vaccinated before or after contracting COVID-19, but noted that due to Israeli vaccination policy, it was likely that most people who received two doses of the vaccine become infected with coronavirus at some point after being vaccinated).