“Do we really need it?”, Sensational in Hollywood – Libero Quotidiano





Nude scenes? No problem for Meryl Streep (at 72 years old). His colleague, on the other hand, expressed some difficulties Leonardo Dicaprio. The two act together in the new film “Don’t look up”, an ironic film in which the actress plays a surreal President of the United States, Janie Orlean, who is supposed to be the parody of Donald Trump and who has to deal with an asteroid capable of destroying the Earth.





In the cast there is also Di Caprio who, together with Jennifer Lawrence, plays the role of an astronomer who tries in every way to avoid disaster on Earth. The American actor insisted that Streep not shoot nude scenes. “For him it is one special figure in the history of cinema. He wouldn’t have liked to see her tattoo on her lower back, even as she walked naked for a second, “he explained to Guardian director Adam McKay.



McKay revealed that the actress “would not have given a turn” to the idea of ​​showing herself naked, but instead it would have been Di Caprio who insisted not to shoot the scene: “He came to me and said ‘Do you really need to show it?‘. I replied ‘It’s President Orleans, it’s not Meryl Streep’. For him, Meryl is a royal figure in the history of cinema. “In the end, the director decided not to give up on the take, but to use a stunt double so as not to show the B-side of Streep.



