News

Do we really want the referees to talk?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Do we really want the referees to talk? (On Saturday 30 October 2021)
“Is everything clear?”, Colonel Jack Nicholson growls at the young lawyer Tom Cruise during the interrogation in Code of Honor, a cult film for those who have thought of pursuing a career forensics even for just half a day. “Crystal clear”, he replies, impassive. The great Aaron Sorkin signed the Code of Honor thirty years ago, an author who knows very well how long the distance between words and the implicit meaning behind them can be. and we would ask him to write a script on the two words that are sending Var and the referee class into a tailspin and risk wasting the most exciting championship of the decade: “Clear and evident.” In any case, the work of the referees in the past two months, except clear and obvious. Clear and evident is the error that, from the protocol …Read on the sheet

Advertising


iron : But have you really read the interview with Alessandro Borghese? “You have to be serious employers, give prospects … – Viviana65716133 : RT @GuidoMattioni: If every day the pharmacies are collapsing due to the demand for tampons, with long queues at all hours, we really want … – Nemo2Ego : @DeviStareCalmo But the red spots on the pillow? We really don’t want to talk about it? Are you sure? Let’s talk about! ?? – moonyremvs : @mybrokenpoetry yes I really see very little because we live very far away but we want a world of good, you here … – Elisa34012803 : RT @GuidoMattioni: If every day the pharmacies are collapsing due to the demand for tampons, with long queues at all hours, we really want … –

Loading...
Advertisements







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: We really want




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

758
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
741
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
617
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
576
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
544
News

Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East
517
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
515
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
437
News

Bitcoin surpasses $ 51,000, extending the short-term target to $ 56,000 By CoinTelegraph
421
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
421
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top