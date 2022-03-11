Do you always have an itchy head? Find out the causes and possible remedies

Having itchy head, especially if constantly, can be particularly annoying. Find out what causes it and how to remedy it.

Having an itchy head occasionally can be normal and have various and temporary causes. When the problem becomes constant, however, finding relief seems truly impossible. Most of the time, this may depend on causes which it would be better to investigate as related to problems that can range from simple to more important.

From simple inflammation, to dermatitis to fungi, the underlying causes of itchy head are so many and often difficult to recognize. For this reason it is better to understand how to move in order to act better and to find a solution that can alleviate the symptoms.

Continuous itching in the head: here are the causes

A constant itchy scalp can be a symptom of something wrong and should be investigated. Often, in fact, the presence of hair prevents us from noticing problems that if present on the skin would alarm us instantly. One more reason for do not lose sight of the situation and to find a possible solution to the constant itching that often is also associated with burning.

It is indeed important to remember that in most cases, itching never occurs on its own but often associated with other symptoms such as the aforementioned burning, the pain of the part that you keep scratchinghair loss, redness of the area, cracked skin and the formation of pustules or growths.

Based on the various symptoms, a visit to the doctor (especially the dermatologist) should help understand the underlying causes of the problem.

Among the most common we find:

Psoriasis

Dandruff

Bacterial infections

The presence of fungi

Allergies of various kinds

Dry skin

Lice

Sunburn

Stress urticaria

Obviously, in order to reach a solution it is very important to obtain a correct diagnosis from the doctor who, once the triggering problem has been recognized, will evaluate the most suitable treatment. In most cases these are lotions to be applied to the skin through shampoo or in the case of fungi of antibiotic treatments to be applied locally and to be taken by mouth.

In general, to mitigate the problem while waiting for a medical opinion, it is always recommended to eat correctly and with foods to which you are sure not to have allergies. Furthermore, even the use of soaps and products for the head that are as natural as possible can help to minimize the symptom of itching. Taking care of your hair is indeed very important both to counteract the fall due to brittle hair and to rely on healthy skin. And this also means avoiding exposing them to humidity for too long or using hairdryers that are too hot.

By starting to take care of yourself and once you get a targeted cure, the problem should be resolved in no time. Which will make life easier and the night’s rest, often burdened by the constant awakenings caused by itching, much better.