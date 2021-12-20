Do you always have pain in your hands? It could be osteoarthritis

Find out what the constant pain in the hands depends on and what are the remedies to relieve it and return to move them freely.

Having hands on hands is a problem that often arises at different moments in life and with greater incidence among women. This is a situation that tends to be more common just before and during menopause and which, depending on the extent of the pain experienced, can affect a person’s quality of life.

It is therefore about an aspect that is very important to take into consideration from the first symptoms and that, once verified, it is necessary to try to cure in a timely manner. Acting in time, in fact, will decrease the inflammation that is almost always at the base, improving with greater simplicity.

Pain in the hands: when it comes to osteoarthritis and how to act

Pain in the hands can result from wrong positions, trauma or activities that lead to using them constantly and in the wrong way. However, when the situation seems to become chronic and for no apparent reason, it is very likely that it is arthrosis.

This it can occur in old age but it is not uncommon for it to occur even earlier. For this reason, it is very important to contact your GP if you have any doubts.

Generally the most painful points when suffering from arthrosis in the hands are the joints, wrist and fingers. Other symptoms that can indicate this pathology are constant pain, stiffness in the limbs and the formation of nodules.

Symptoms that depend on chronic inflammation that leads to the degeneration of the cartilages of the hand. Which over time can lead to making even holding objects in your hand tiring.

Unfortunately it comes to a condition for which no specific treatments currently exist. However, this can be recognized through some medical investigations and, once established, there are many small strategies that can be implemented to reduce the extent of the problem.

Physiotherapy to facilitate the fluidity of movements is one of these. This is followed by the intake of ghee and foods capable of facilitating the joints. Of course, nutrition is also important. Being an inflammatory state, avoiding inflammatory foods such as sugars, alcohol and fatty or overly salty foods can be a good help, especially from a conservative point of view. To improve the situation, fruits and vegetables, whole grains and foods such as grapes, onions, red apples, berries, tomatoes and green leafy vegetables are recommended.

For the most painful moments, they come in handy ice applications for about 15 minutes and to be repeated several times. In case of unbearable pain, you can instead resort to over-the-counter drugs such as, for example, ibuprofen.

In extreme cases the doctor might recommend cortisone infiltrations or surgery. However, these are options to be considered only after having ascertained that all the others do not work.