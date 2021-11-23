Do you calculate the cost of the bill like this? Attention to detail …

With the approach of the free energy market, it is becoming increasingly important for consumers to know how to move between the costs they will have to incur for their users. In several articles we have remembered how important it is to know how to read your own bill in order to understand if the costs shown on the invoice are correct or even to have some more information and decide, if necessary, to change operator.

There is still little time before all utilities are at market tutfree therefore better gear up and know what to expect on the cost item; let’s be clear, knowing how much the total electricity bill amounts to will not be so different, but better gear up.

Use a comparator to calculate the average price of your bill on the free market

Unlike the protected market in which the price was fixed quarterly by theArera (Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment) without the possibility of changes until the following period, the same cannot be done with the free market, in which the suppliers will establish the sale price while the consumer can decide whether to block his own tariff for at least 12 months or follow the trend market, with the consequent fluctuations (upward or downward) in prices.

To understand what the average cost of the electricity bill will be, at this time it is advisable to use a rate comparator that is able to tell what the total monthly expenditure will be depending on the type of contract that will be chosen and / or depending on some parameters such as , for example, the composition of the family unit (how many people) and the type and number of appliances in the house (remembering which are the most energy-consuming).

As reported in an article by GazzettadiMilano.It, the transition to the free market should be quite convenient, for example, in the province of Milan considering the possibility that there is a saving of 57.93 euros for electricity and 54.18 euros for gas. per year. “In total, therefore, in the province of Milan, by activating the best offers for electricity and gas, you can save up to 112.11 euros per year “.

Which light offer to choose to save

There will be no differences between the free market and the protected market, however, with respect to the fact that some tariffs will certainly be cheaper than others such as, for example, the Dual Fuel which consists in the activation of a contract for the supply of electricity and gas by the same provider, obtaining a significant discount both from a practical point of view (you will have a unified bill) and from an economic point of view considering that the so-called costs of user management, since the supplier will be the same.

In fact, the Dual Fuel are rates for which the electricity and gas companies, in order to incentivize customers to sign a single contract with them, could establish special discounts and free extra services. Furthermore, with this system it is possible to have: