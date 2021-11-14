Do you come home after Covid and can’t find the dog? The government suppressed it. It happens in China

Returning from hospitalization or quarantine for Covid after long weeks of suffering from the disease, many pet owners in China face even the worst of shocks: returning to an empty house, from which their pets have disappeared. beloved darlings. Many no longer find the dog or cat, killed in their absence by the health authorities, without having been informed in advance and even less having given their consent, in the name of the risk – however scientifically proven non-existent – that they can transmit the virus. The protest mounts on social media while the intolerance of people grows, tired of this and other government measures in the name of the draconian policy called “Zero-Covid”.

After the shocking images of live animals kept in terrifying conditions in the infamous “wet markets”, such as the one in Wuhan, or the even more shocking videos of dogs and cats thrown alive from windows by terrified owners, circulated in the first months of last year, at the beginning of the pandemic, another chapter of Covid-related violence against animals now comes to us from China.

A resident of Chengdu, a city in the southwest of the country, wrote distraught on the social media platform Xiaohongshu that her cats were killed after local health authorities came to pick her up at home and forcibly transfer her elsewhere. forty. Just two months earlier, a woman from Harbin, a metropolis in northeastern China bordering Russia’s Greater East, said on Weibo that her three cats were killed by community workers after testing positive for the virus. “If I happen to catch Covid-19, what if my cat dies of starvation or is killed while in quarantine?” another popular social platform in China: “There is no medical evidence or legal support for killing pets, it’s not fair, and it’s extremely inhumane,” she added desperately.

The operators try to defend themselves from the wave of outrage that has built up across the country, declaring to the media that since there is still no treatment available for animals, euthanasia remains the only option. But medically, there is no conclusive evidence that pets can spread the virus. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of animals spreading Covid-19 to humans is considered extremely low. Despite this, the Chengdu authorities, interviewed by local press reporters after the complaint on social media mentioned at the beginning, answering the question of what were the political directives followed by health professionals in this regard, replied that in reality they are still waiting for a clearer political direction to arrive from the central government, exhorting journalists to: “go and read current policies”. But the truth is that even the official national media in China have always advocated lenient treatment of sick pets. The Life Times, an attachment to the People’s Daily, tabloid spokesperson for the Communist Party, has repeatedly urged the public not to panic over the possibility that pets could spread the virus. “In a pandemic, pets are just as much victims of the virus as humans,” he wrote.

But with no clearer policies, for now, pet owners in China, like poor Lisa, can only rely on themselves to protect their beloved puppies. For this reason, several petitions from pet owners circulate online – also relaunched by many local newspapers – who try to take the situation independently, asking local governments more humane and well-defined policies, and above all pretending to keep with them during the quarantine pets. One post, which has gone viral and re-launched thousands of times, lists instructions for pet owners who are in trouble with the authorities, urging them to report the situation on social media, posting videos of the brutal actions of health workers. “Please don’t stop supporting and spreading the news about what is happening, because if we don’t talk, maybe our furry friends will die,” it reads.

Many owners are openly wondering whether it is legal for the government to kill pets. Under Chinese law, wild animals or livestock infected during a pandemic can be slaughtered. But cats and dogs are not listed among the “cattle”. Currently, on the other hand, there is no law that protects pets in China, so there is not much room to fight for them and their death can only “serve as a warning for owners to be more careful from now on. then ”, declared the head of an animal rights association.

The multiplication of complaints for brutal decisions against pets – which not even the efficient Chinese censorship machine can completely make them disappear from the web – are nothing more than the tip of the iceberg represented by the growing general intolerance of the Chinese towards inflexible rules imposed by the government’s “Zero-Covid” campaign. The continuous and sudden closures – even in the face of very few cases – imposed by the health authorities are now beginning to exasperate a population that asks to be able to “live” with the virus without being forced to upset its existence. In fact, a few infections are enough – even one or two cases – to close entire cities, cancel events, lock up neighborhoods and erect barricades on the streets. Even to stop high-speed trains running.

And despite the strenuous defense of the “zero-tolerance” policy even by experts and some of the most propagandistic Chinese media, the signs that the management’s choices regarding the fight against Covid are less and less tolerated by the population. more space. A recent article in Caixin magazine, considered a Chinese state media, recalled the ever-increasing number of people put under criminal trial for violating draconian anti-Covid regulations. The list is long, from those who literally escaped from their condominium, to those who reacted violently to the controls. But to face a criminal charge, it is enough simply to hang up the phone in the face of the health workers in charge of epidemiological investigations. And, surprisingly, the article ended with very explicit criticisms of these government policies: “what we need are more careful and scientifically based policies, rather than improvisations” it reads. “Furthermore,” continues the pro-PCC magazine, “we should be wary of policies that seem comprehensive, but do not accomplish anything practical. If the policy is ineffective, those responsible should take responsibility for it. Otherwise sooner or later the small leak that sinks the great ship will come ”.

And the powerful President Xi, who has just been officially awarded by the Party the historic title of “Helmsman” of the Nation – until now reserved only to Mao – certainly does not want to have any flaws – on this immense ship that it’s called China, which it is determined to drive for many years to come. If not natural during life.