Do you consume enough vitamin D? This is what experts say

vitamin D Since it is a key nutrient for health Helps keep bones strong And contributes to muscle and immune function. But people around the world don’t consume enough of it, which is why it’s one of the most popular supplements on the market.

Our bodies need only sunlight to produce this nutrient, but it is estimated that about 25% of Americans and 40% of Europeans are deficient in vitamin D, a problem that is more prevalent in the sunny East. is also very common. Central, Asia and Australia.

Vitamin D has been the center of a health controversy for the past decade. Researchers don’t agree on how much we need for optimal health, at what level deficiency occurs, or what benefits (if any) supplements provide, especially in young, healthy people.

Advice on how to obtain this vitamin is also conflicting. Sunlight is the best source, but they tell us to cover ourselves to avoid skin cancer. We are also advised to follow a diet rich in vitamin D, although most foods do not contain enough of it.

Anne Cappola, MD, endocrinologist and professor of medicine at Penn Medicine, asks, “There are so many recommendations, how do we prioritize what we should do and what is most important?” “In some ways it would be easier if we just had to take supplements, but it’s more complicated than that.”

Here’s what you need to know about vitamin D and how to deal with the confusing advice.

this substance helps the body absorb calcium from food, which keeps bones strong and helps prevent osteoporosis, a disease that causes bones to become thinner and less dense. Too Prevents more serious conditions like osteomalaciaor “softening of the bones”, and Protects children from ricketsA disease that causes weak bones, bowed legs, and other bone deformities.

The Office of Dietary Supplements at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) states that vitamin D also plays an important role in muscle movement, nerve communication, and immune protection against bacteria and viruses. joined in.

Dozens of studies have shown that treating people with vitamin D is connected to a reducing the risk of suffering from certain types of cancer, diabetes type 2cognitive disorders and cardiovascular disease, among other chronic, autoimmune and infectious conditions.

However, larger reviews of these studies find that most of the benefits are inconclusive or negligible.

The US Preventive Services Task Force, in both 2014 and 2021, recommended not screening the general population for vitamin D deficiency, citing insufficient evidence to support the practice.

,It has important functions, but they are probably not as widespread. As people say they are,” Cappola says. “That’s part of the confusion behind thinking about what you should or should do, and how important it is.”

Anyone can become deficient in this nutrient, but certain factors may increase the risk.

The older a person is, the harsher it is on his skin.always better, produce vitamin D When exposed to sunlight, production decreases by about 13% each decade.

People with darker skin have more melanin pigment that absorbs the UV rays needed for vitamin D production (more on this later), so they naturally have more melanin, says dermatologist Henry Lim of Henry Ford Health. produce less than. According to some estimates, Dark skin produces vitamin D 90% less effectively than fair skin,

Since this substance is stored in fat, Some conditions that limit its absorptionDiseases such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and celiac disease, as well as weight loss procedures such as gastric bypass, can cause deficiencies.

Similarly, obese people need two to three times more vitamin D because their bodies store more of this nutrient in fat cells, reducing the amount circulating in the blood, Cappola explains. He said that as obesity rates increase around the world, vitamin D deficiency may also increase.

Other people are also at risk for related nutrient deficiencies Pregnant women, breastfeeding women, people living in northern latitudes with less sunlight and people who take certain medications To treat diseases like AIDS and seizures. The body converts vitamin D to its active form through a two-step process that begins in the liver and ends in the kidneys, so people with advanced disease in one of these organs are also at greater risk for deficiency. It happens.

Vitamin D deficiency, which is diagnosed with a blood test, usually do not cause symptoms, but some people with a serious case They may experience fatigue, bone pain and muscle weakness,

Two types of ultraviolet rays reach the Earth’s surface and penetrate our skin: UVA are primarily responsible for tanning and aging of this organ, while UVB are associated with sunburn and the production of vitamin D. Both can cause skin cancer.

For fair skin people, 10 to 20 minutes of sunlight three times a week is considered sufficient To get adequate levels of the vitamin, says Lim. People with darker skin require three to five times more exposure time to produce the same amount of exposure.

But These general recommendations depend largely on weather, time of day, and latitude.Lim explains.

Vitamin D is mainly produced by Between 10 am to 3 pm, when the Sun is highest, research has found. In the early morning, late afternoon and winter, the angle of the sun increases causing UVB rays to travel greater distances through the ozone layer, which absorbs them in the process.

Clouds, windows, and air pollutants like ozone and nitrogen dioxide also absorb UVB rays, reducing the amount reaching the skin and thus reducing vitamin D production, says Lim.

It was long thought that sunscreen also altered this process, but recent studies have shown that this is not the case for most people.

However, Dependence on the Sun for Vitamin D is Unexpected And is inconsistent, and many people can’t get enough of it as growing awareness about skin cancer keeps people at home, Lim says.

In fact, the American Academy of Dermatology believes that adults should get vitamin D not from sun exposure or indoor tanning. Foods “naturally enriched” with this nutrient. Or rich with it, which is problematic because there aren’t that many of them.

Eat They are severely deficient in Vitamin Dsays Monique Richard, a registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

are the best natural sources fatty fish Such as trout, tuna, salmon and mackerel, as well as fish liver oil and mushrooms exposed to ultraviolet light. Egg Yolk, Cheese and Beef Liver Are present in small quantities.

Since most people do not eat enough of these foods every day, some products, Such as milk, cereal, orange juice and yogurt, as well as plant-based options, such as soy, almond and oat milk, They are rich in vitamin D In the United States and other countries such as the United Kingdom and Finland.

But it is still not enough. For example, milk is enriched with about 120 IU of vitamin D or 3 micrograms (mcg) per cup. People under 70 will need to drink about five glasses of milk a day (or at least one with other foods, such as one for dinner) to reach the minimum recommended daily intake of 600 IU (15 mcg). Be sure to eat a bowl of cereal and salmon) prevent deficiencies, according to the Endocrine Society. (Adults over 70 should get at least 800 IU, or 20 mcg, of vitamin D daily.)

That being said, this nutrient is more accessible than you might think.

is about Striking a balance between adequate sunlight, a vitamin D-rich diet, and adequate supplementation, (Staying sensitive to sun exposure includes seeking shade, wearing protective clothing, and applying sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.)

If you decide to take supplements, which come in many forms, such as pills and drops, be sure not to overdo it.

Too much Vitamin D can cause nausea, muscle weakness, confusion, vomiting etc. dehydration, According to the NIH, in severe cases it can cause kidney stones and kidney failure, irregular heartbeats and death.

Vitamin D toxicity from sun exposure is not possible because the skin limits the amount of it produced.

According to Cappola, there’s no harm in paying more attention to vitamin D, but if you’re not deficient in vitamin D, research shows there’s no point in trying to get more.