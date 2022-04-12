Do you cook the pasta like this? The warning signs about the possible disease

A recent survey, conducted by the Alzheimer’s Society, reported that 91% of the interviewees benefited from a diagnosis of dementia. By addressing their health concerns, it has opened the door to extra care and support. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Dr Radha Modgil pointed to early possible indicators of dementia.

“For someone with dementia, family duties that they have done all their lives can start to become difficult to do“Said Dr Modgil. This could show up in the way you cook pasta, for example.

So if that were to happen a loved one burns the pasta in the pot, because the water was not added, this could be a clear warning sign.

Other family tasks that could get difficult include dress appropriately or find the soap opera they usually watch. Also memory problems they could be an early sign of dementia. “However, as life becomes more hectic, it can also be just a sign of stress or aging,” added Dr Modgil.

So, how can you distinguish between “normal” memory problems and dementia? “For a person with dementia, memory and thinking problems get worse much faster than they normally would with age,” explained the doctor. In order for a doctor to diagnose dementia problems, symptoms must be frequent and have a “significant impact on daily life”.

Making bad decisions it could be another indication of the condition of the brain. “Life is full of distractions and it can get overwhelming, so we’ve all had moments where we’ve made a bad decision,” said Dr. Modgil. “It could be about the money either buying something we don’t need, or it could be more about people and our relationships with them ”.

It is when a person “makes many bad decisions”, in a short amount of time, that a red flag should fly in the air. “Dementia sometimes causes hallucinations or seeing, hearing, or smelling things that aren’t there“, The doctor commented.